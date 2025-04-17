Charlotte FC Draws North Carolina FC in Round of 32: 2025 U.S. Open Cup

April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC enters this year's edition of the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32 and will face North Carolina FC. The Crown will head to Cary, NC, for the second time this year after facing the NCFC side in preseason.

Charlotte was put in the 'Clint Dempsey Group' with D.C. United, Charleston Battery, and NCFC. Hosting priority was also set, and if Charlotte FC advances, they will travel to the winner of Charleston vs. D.C.

