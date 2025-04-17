New York City FC to Face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC announced today that the club will face USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The 'Boys in Blue' will take on the Riverhounds on Wednesday, May 7 at 7pm ET at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

New York City FC returns to the competition after its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, represented the club in last year's edition. The Pigeons set a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup record for the deepest run by a reserve team, reaching the Round of 16.

New York City FC participated in the tournament from 2015 to 2023, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and reached the quarterfinals on two occasions.

Comprehensive live match coverage of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can be found across CBS Sports linear and digital platforms. That coverage will forge ahead all the way through to the final on October 1, including every match streaming live on Paramount+ and select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

More information on tickets to the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match will be provided early next week. To learn more about away match tickets, visit us at https://www.newyorkcityfc.com/tickets/away-tickets-faq

