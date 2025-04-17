Earthquakes to Host Sacramento Republic FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 7

Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host Sacramento Republic FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at PayPal Park on Wednesday, May 7 (7:30 p.m. PT). The match will stream live on Paramount+ and air on CBS Sports Golazo Network, with the winner advancing to either host the Portland Timbers or go on the road to face the Tacoma Defiance in the Round of 16 on either May 20 or 21.

The U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 clash will be Bonus Game A for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders, who will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets via a special presale link starting on Monday, April 21, at 10 a.m. PT. Non-Season Ticket Holders will be eligible for a presale if they purchase their tickets using PayPal on Monday, April 21, at 12 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets will be available for sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. PT.

In all Round of 32 contests, 16 clubs from Division I Major League Soccer will jump into the fray against a survivor from the riveting Third Round that just unfolded across the last two nights. That latter group includes 12 teams from the USL Championship (Div. II), three from USL League One (Div. III), and one from MLS NEXT Pro (Div. III). All games in the Round of 32-and every match onward to the tournament Final-will stream live on Paramount+. Select matches will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network, including three games each during the upcoming Round of 32.

The Northern California tilt will serve as the fifth time the clubs have faced each other in U.S. Open Cup play. San Jose defeated Sacramento in the 2014 Fourth Round 2-1 at San Francisco's Kezar Stadium thanks to goals from Khari Stephenson and Cordell Cato. The Quakes repeated the feat one year later, also in the Fourth Round, when they edged the Republic 6-5 at PayPal Park on penalties after tying 2-2 in regulation thanks to a second-half brace by Chris Wondolowski.

In the 2022 Round of 16, Sacramento emerged victorious by a 2-0 margin at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California. Last season, the Quakes defeated Oakland Roots SC 1-0 in the Open Cup Round of 32 at PayPal Park before the Republic edged them in Sacramento again in the Round of 16, 4-3 in extra time. San Jose led through 105 minutes on the strength of goals from Preston Judd, Hernán López and Cristian Espinoza. However, Sacramento came back to win 4-3. This time, the two clubs will meet in the South Bay with the victor moving on in the Kasey Keller Group of the bracket.

Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals in both instances. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before falling to fellow MLS club Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0.

The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC, and archrival LA Galaxy in succession. However, the club's magical run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss, also at the hands of Sporting Kansas City, following a 1-1 draw.

The Earthquakes hold a 21-19 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play, including an 18-6 record against non-MLS teams.

