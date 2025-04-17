Houston Dynamo FC to Face Phoenix Rising FC in Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will travel to face Phoenix Rising FC from the USL Championship as the Dynamo enter the competition in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The match is set for Wednesday, May 7, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network.

The matchup was determined in a draw earlier today, and the full results are available HERE.

If the Dynamo advance to the Round of 16, Houston will travel to face the winner of Austin FC and El Paso Locomotive. The champion of this 110th U.S. Open Cup will earn a berth into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Notably, Dynamo assistant coach Juan Guerra joined the Dynamo from Phoenix last year after serving as their head coach and leading the club to its first USL Championship title in 2023.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023 when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1 at Chase Stadium (previously DRV PNK Stadium) in 2023. Houston's goal scorers on the night were Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi. Notably, Houston never trailed in a match during its championship campaign.

The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in club history after the Dynamo won back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup.

Head coach Ben Olsen, who recently marked his 100th match in charge of the Dynamo in all competitions, became the third coach to win the U.S. Open Cup with two different teams, after lifting the trophy as a player (2008) and head coach (2013) with D.C. United. Assistant coach Aurélien Collin also won the 2012 cup title as a player with Sporting Kansas City, while fellow assistant coach Josh Wolff won three cup titles with the Chicago Fire (1998 and 2000) and Kansas City Wizards (2004).

Additionally, 14 players on this year's Dynamo roster have previously lifted the Open Cup trophy. Players who were not part of Houston's 2023 championship team include Erik Dueñas (2024 with LAFC), Michael Halliday (2022 with Orlando City SC), Júnior Urso (2022 with Orlando City SC).

Phoenix Rising FC advanced to the Round of 32 in a penalty shootout victory over fellow USL Championship side FC Tulsa after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Jearl Margaritha scored Phoenix's lone goal, while goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky finished the night with four saves, including a crucial save late in extra time and two penalty saves during the shootout. In USL Championship action, Phoenix currently sits 11th in the Western Conference with five points and a 1-3-2 (WLD) record.

Houston and Phoenix have met twice before in preseason action, with the Dynamo winning both meetings, including a 1-0 win in 2018 and a 2-1 win in 2022.

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

In MLS play, the Dynamo next host the Colorado Rapids on Space City Night at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

