MNUFC to Face Louisville City FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the club will travel to face Louisville City FC (USL Championship) in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The fixture will be played at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Fans can watch the game live on Paramount+. This fixture marks the first time the two sides have every played against each other.
In addition to learning its Round of 32 opponent during Thursday morning's draw, Minnesota received the No. 1 hosting priority position in their Round of 32 group draw for the Round of 16 match. This means that the Loons will host their Round of 16 match should they advance past Louisville City.
Ticket information for the possible Round of 16 contest at Allianz Field will be provided at a later date, with MNUFC Season Ticket Members again receiving an opportunity to opt into a discounted ticket package for all potential U.S. Open Cup games played at Allianz Field. Single-game tickets for the Round of 16 matchup would go on sale shortly after advancing.
Minnesota United's first team returns to the U.S. Open Cup after a gap year in 2024, where the club's second team, MNUFC2, competed in its place. During the First Round last year, MNUFC2 traveled to the Windy City and defeated amateur side Chicago House A.C. by a 3-0 score on March 20, 2024. Minnesota United forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith was the hat-trick hero on the night while MNUFC goalkeeper Alec Smir earned the shutout. The Twos eventually fell in the Second Round to Michigan Stars FC at Allianz Field on April 2, 2024.
Historically, Minnesota United's first team has gone as far as a team can in the historic national tournament, reaching the 2019 U.S. Open Cup Final on August 27, 2019 - a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Atlanta United FC at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
