Nashville SC Heads West to Visit Seattle Sounders FC

April 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will hit the road for its second straight match vs. a Western Conference opponent when it faces Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC enters Saturday's match in Seattle unbeaten all-time vs. its host with a record of 2W-0L-1D, including a 1-0 victory in the club's only previous trip to Lumen Field in 2022.

The Boys in Gold, who are tied for conceding the third-fewest goals in Major League Soccer this season with eight, have held the Sounders scoreless all three times the teams have met. Nashville is the only team in MLS to face Seattle more than once and never concede a goal.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, who is tied for the second most clean sheets in MLS this season with three, has started all of Nashville SC's previous matches vs. the Seattle side with seven saves and three shutouts.

Saturday's match marks the third time the Boys in Gold will face a Western Conference opponent in the team's first nine matches this season. Nashville is unbeaten vs. the West in 2025 after shutting out the Portland Timbers 2-0 and besting Real Salt Lake 2-1 at GEODIS Park.

Nashville SC midfielder Eddi Tagseth and defender Dan Lovitz, who connected on a goal off a set piece header by Lovitz in the team's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake last Saturday, enter the weekend tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with three apiece. With one goal and three assists, Lovitz is also tied for the league lead in goal contributions by a defender.

