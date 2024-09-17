Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez was included on the list of the top-selling adidas MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com, as announced by the League on Tuesday.

Gutiérrez, who first made his debut on the list earlier this season, comes in at No. 20, representing the Fire as one of 14 MLS clubs to have a player feature among the top 25 most popular jerseys sold in 2024. The midfielder is also one of six players aged 25 or younger and one of only four players from the United States to appear on the list.

Four clubs are represented in the top five - Inter Miami CF (Lionel Messi - No. 1, Luis Suárez - No. 2), LAFC (Denis Bouanga - No. 3), FC Cincinnati (Luciano Acosta - No. 4), and Columbus Crew (Cucho Hernández - No. 5), and two clubs - Inter Miami (Messi, Suárez, Sergio Busquets - No. 11, Jordi Alba - No. 15) and Seattle Sounders FC (Jordan Morris - No. 9, Pedro de la Vega - No. 10, João Paulo - No. 21, Raúl Ruidíaz - No. 24) - each have four players appearing on the list.

2024 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys

1 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF 2 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF 3 Denis Bouanga LAFC 4 Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati 5 Cucho Hernández Columbus Crew 6 Olivier Giroud LAFC 7 Riqui Puig LA Galaxy 8 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC 9 Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC 10 Pedro de la Vega Seattle Sounders FC 11 Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF 12 Jacob Shaffelburg Nashville SC 13 Eduard Löwen St. Louis CITY SC 14 João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC 15 Jordi Alba Inter Miami CF 16 Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew 17 Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls 18 Sebastián Driussi Austin FC 19 Christian Benteke D.C. United 20 Brian Gutiérrez Chicago Fire FC 21 João Paulo Seattle Sounders FC 22 John Tolkin New York Red Bulls 23 Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union 24 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC 25 Diego Chará Portland Timbers

Additional highlights:

Four are first-year MLS players: Pedro de la Vega (Seattle Sounders FC), Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).

Six players are aged 25 or younger: Pedro de la Vega (23), Brian Gutiérrez (21), Cucho Hernández (25), Riqui Puig (25), Jacob Shaffelburg (24), John Tolkin (22).

Three players have featured for the U.S. Men's National Team: Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin.

Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Sergio Busquets (Spain), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Jordi Alba (Spain), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Jordan Morris (United States), Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Luis Suárez (Uruguay).

Eleven players were 2024 MLS All-Star selections: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).

Two have won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).

Six players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Chará (Portland Timbers), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC).

Fourteen different countries are represented:

Argentina (Luciano Acosta, Pedro de la Vega, Sebastián Driussi, Lionel Messi)

Belgium (Christian Benteke)

Brazil (João Klauss, João Paulo)

Canada (Jacob Shaffelburg)

Colombia (Diego Chará, Cucho Hernández)

France (Olivier Giroud)

Gabon (Denis Bouanga)

Germany (Eduard Löwen, Hany Mukhtar)

Hungary (Dániel Gazdag)

Peru (Raúl Ruidíaz)

Spain (Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig)

Sweden (Emil Forsberg)

Uruguay (Luis Suárez)

United States (Brian Gutiérrez, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, John Tolkin)

These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.

