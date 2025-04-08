Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Earth Month and the Club's Environmental Commitment to Protect Our Planet with a Variety of Activities Throughout April

April 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - As a joint effort to commemorate Earth Month, an annual celebration of environmental stewardship and amplification of issues most impacting the planet, Seattle Sounders FC and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation are hosting a variety of activities and volunteer opportunities as part of the club's continued commitment to Protect Our Planet - a core tenet of the organization's impact commitments. Every year, Sounders FC honors its commitment to environmental justice by working with experts to educate the community about our collective impact on the region and its inhabitants.

Taking place throughout April, this year's community-focused events include a Salish Sea-themed school assembly at Concord International Elementary School on Friday, April 11 in collaboration with Seattle Reign FC, a sustainability-themed field trip for Chief Leschi Schools students to the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse on Friday, April 18 and a volunteer service project event hosted in partnership with Providence and Forterra on Monday, April 21 at Crystal Springs Park in Tukwila. The club is also announcing a new soccer mini-pitch, "Reign" garden and outdoor classroom with partners EarthGen and Puget Soundkeeper at Daffodil Valley Elementary School in Sumner.

As part of the commitment to Protect our Planet, Sounders FC is proud to honor its deep connection to the Puget Sound and its shared responsibility as stewards of the greater Salish Sea watershed through The Salish Sea Kit, the club's secondary kit that was first introduced earlier this year as part of adidas' Community Kit collection. The new kit honors water as a lifeforce and a vessel for rich cultural traditions.

This year, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation encourage fans to take action on Earth Day - and every day - by giving back to our planet. A variety of activities and volunteering opportunities can be found below for those interested in taking part in the annual celebration.

SOUNDERS FC AND REIGN FC SALISH SEA-THEMED ASSEMBLY ON APRIL 11 AT CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN SEATTLE

As part of Rave Green's commitment to build greener, healthier spaces to play and to continue their long-term investments in local schools in support of youth who are most affected by environmental injustice, Sounders FC and Reign FC are hosting a Salish Sea-themed school assembly at Concord International Elementary School this year, as part of their shared commitment to protect the Salish Sea.

Taking place on Friday, April 11, students at Concord will engage in environmental educational activities designed to help students learn about the importance of caring and protecting the environment, as well as learning about the importance of our waterways and sustainability initiatives. Through this initiative, the club reinforces its commitment to build partnerships that serve youth most affected by environmental injustice by empowering them to be future leaders of a more sustainable, healthier planet.

Concord International Elementary School is part of Seattle Public Schools and is located at 723 S. Concord Street, Seattle, WA 98108.

SUSTAINABILITY-THEMED FIELD TRIP TO THE PROVIDENCE SWEDISH PERFORMANCE CENTER & CLUBHOUSE ON APRIL 18

On April 18, students from Chief Leschi Schools will have the opportunity to visit the Providence Swedish Performing Center & Clubhouse - Sounders FC's headquarters located in the heart of Renton - to enjoy a tour inside the team's facility and deepen their education around sustainability. The field trip is part of the club's Purpose Beyond the Pitch initiative.

Earlier this year, the Rave Green announced that a donation of up to $50,000 from the first 30 days of jersey sales from the Salish Sea Kit will be granted to organizations dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of tribal communities and protecting the Salish Sea's unique ecosystem. These funds are being thoughtfully invested to support youth education and arts programs honoring the traditions of Washington State's tribal communities, advance conservation efforts to restore the health of the Salish Sea and provide meaningful experiences for tribal youth, including educational field trips and opportunities to attend Sounders FC matches.

These investments are being made in collaboration with multiple local organizations, including RAVE Foundation, which is supporting the club's engagement with the three tribal schools representing the Salish Sea Kit's collaborating artists.

Through these initiatives, Sounders FC aims to honor the interconnectedness of the region's people and environment, creating a legacy that uplifts communities and inspires stewardship of the Salish Sea.

SOUNDERS FC AND RAVE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCEMENT OF A NEW SOCCER MINI-PITCH AND ADJACENT RAIN GARDEN AT DAFFODIL VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Sounders and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation also announced the opening of a new soccer mini-pitch at Daffodil Valley Elementary School in Sumner, expected to be built this summer and opened by September this year. The investment at Daffodil Valley, which further's RAVE's mission to bring free play spaces to communities across Washington, will also include an outdoor classroom located adjacent to the new soccer mini-pitch as well as a "Reign" garden built in collaboration with Sounders FC's longtime partner EarthGen, Seattle Reign FC and Puget Soundkeeper. RAVE is expected to revisit Daffodil Valley in May for a service project that will involve building the rain garden and helping students learn their role in environmental stewardship.

Daffodil Valley Elementary School is part of Sumner School District and is located at 1509 Valley Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390.

SOUNDERS FC EARTH DAY SERVICE PROJECT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PROVIDENCE AND FORTERRA ON APRIL 21 IN TUKWILA

As part of the club's commitment to Protect Our Planet while improving community health outcomes, the Rave Green are partnering with Providence and Forterra - a Seattle-based environmental nonprofit - to drive meaningful impact in the communities by hosting a Service Project on Monday, April 21 at Crystal Springs Park in Tukwila.

In collaboration with Providence caregivers, their leadership team and Renton School District, Sounders FC and Reign FC staff members will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on restoration work, including tree maintenance and invasive species removal. Crystal Springs Park is located at 15832 51st Avenue S., Tukwila, WA 98188.

