D.C. United Celebrates Cherry Blossom Night on April 12 at Audi Field, Honoring Spring, Culture, and 30 Seasons of MLS History

April 8, 2025

Washington, D.C. - On Saturday, April 12, D.C. United will host its annual Cherry Blossom Night at Audi Field, taking on FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. The celebration coincides with the 30th anniversary of Major League Soccer and D.C. United's own three-decade legacy as one of the league's founding clubs.

Held in partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the evening honors the enduring friendship between Japan and the United States, symbolized by the cherry trees gifted to Washington, D.C., in 1912. This year, the night carries special meaning after the club signed Japanese midfielder Hosei Kijima in December 2024, whose arrival adds a global dimension to a milestone season.

The stadium will come alive with excitement, and fans will have the opportunity to collect exclusive merchandise available at the stadium's Club Shop. The first 7,500 people will receive complimentary premium tote bags with the official D.C. United Cherry Blossom crest.

From the visuals to the vibe, Cherry Blossom Night offers a uniquely D.C. experience at the intersection of sport and culture.

"Cherry Blossom Night is one of the most meaningful nights on our calendar," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "As we celebrate 30 seasons of MLS and our club's deep roots in this city, we also honor the diverse communities that shape our fan base and the game itself. With Hosei joining the team this season, the night becomes even more powerful as a tribute to heritage, connection, and growth."

For Hosei Kijima, the moment resonates personally and professionally. "It's a true honor to take part in Cherry Blossom Night," he said. "The blossoms are such an important part of Japanese culture, and to see them celebrated here in Washington while representing this club makes it even more special. I'm proud to share this experience with our fans and teammates."

Cherry Blossom Night continues D.C. United's tradition of blending local pride with global perspective. As one of MLS's original teams, the club remains rooted in history while embracing a bold, international future.

Tickets are available at dcunited.com/tickets. For more on the event and the National Cherry Blossom Festival, visit nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.

