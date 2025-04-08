Keys to the Match: Bounce Back

New York City FC host Philadelphia Union at Citi Field on Saturday.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Consistency

After three games of the season, the Philadelphia Union were sitting pretty on nine points, with ten goals scored and just three conceded.

That early pace-setting hasn't quite been maintained, however, with the Union recording one win, one draw, and two defeats in the four games that followed. Consistency is undoubtedly one of the hardest things to achieve in soccer, and Bradley Carnell will be eager to restore his side to winning ways when they take on City this weekend.

In Philly's last three games, they've managed just two goals. A look at the xG from their game against Orlando City, however, suggests they were unlucky not to score. City will need to be wary of that threat when they entertain Philly, as the Union will be out to lay the foundations for another winning run.

Bounce Back

Pascal Jansen did not mince words.

"I told my guys just now, you can never start a match like we did today," he said after Sunday's game.

Jansen went on to outline some of the key details he felt needed to be better during the opening exchanges against Minnesota United. The Loons came with intensity and physicality, and now City will prepare for a similar test in Philadelphia.

Bradley Carnell's 4-4-2 system leans heavily on direct play and intense pressing as methods to create high-quality chances. City will be presented with an ideal opportunity to bounce back this weekend against an opponent with some stylistic similarities.

Formations

Soccer fans can spend hours dissecting the different formations that shape the game.

Every tactical setup has its strengths and its flaws. A back five, a back three, a back four - they can all demand different things of an opposition depending on the configuration.

Bradley Carnell is one of the few coaches to utilize a 4-4-2 system, which sets him apart from his peers. The 4-4-2 was once a hugely influential formation in soccer history and is appreciated for its simplicity and balance.

Its popularity has declined in recent years, but Carnell's use of it will pose an interesting tactical challenge for Pascal Jansen and his staff to adjust to.

