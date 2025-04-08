With Rainy Weather, FC Cincinnati Faithful 'Lifted' the Team against New England

Saturday night at TQL Stadium was not for the faint of heart. Nor was it for those who don't particularly enjoy being caught in storms. However, the FC Cincinnati faithful packed TQL Stadium and supported their squad despite nearly six inches of rain accumulating over the weekend.

The watery weather didn't let up Saturday night, and while all FC Cincinnati players and coaches highlighted how well the field held up, the energy from the stands was noted and appreciated on such a damp night, with FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan praising the fans throughout TQL Stadium for giving the team a lift they needed.

"I sat down in my seat before the game and I looked at The Bailey and I was like, that's pretty impressive to see how full it was and the energy they have on a night like tonight," FC Cincinnati Pat Noonan said of the near sell-out crowd on Saturday night. "And not just The Bailey. The stadium had life, and that's not easy. This is one of those nights where it's easy to say, 'OK, this isn't the weather for me. I'm going to stay home.'"

22,912 packed into the stadium on Saturday night. While most came prepared with slickers and ponchos to protect themselves from the elements, many others embraced the same weather the players took the field in and made that part of the energy of the night.

"That was important for our team tonight because I think that at certain moments certainly lifted our group because it could have been a lot quieter than it was for stretches of the game," Noonan continued. "The Bailey was outstanding, the crowd was outstanding, and they certainly played a part in tonight's result."

Anunga highlights trust in coaching for success

The FC Cincinnati defense was the highlight of Saturday night's 1-0 victory over New England - standing tall to earn the third clean sheet at home in four games this season. In no small part to that contribution was one of FCC's newest contributors, midfielder Brian Anunga, who played a full 90 minutes while also winning 100% of his challenges and blocking two shots.

One of the standout facets of the performance, though, were moments where Anunga, who typically plays closer to the backline, was utilized as the highest defender on the field to press the opposing center backs and goalkeeper. His ability to challenge ball carriers, particularly so close to the opposing goal, helped put pressure on New England and provided a whole new look to the way FCC defends further up the field.

Anunga, praised by his head coach at the post-game press conference for his efforts, turned the praise back onto the coaching staff and his trust in them for helping him find success.

"The strategy comes from (Head Coach Pat Noonan) and I just have to follow instructions," Anunga said from the locker room Saturday night. "Sometimes it was to be aware and do two jobs at once - to step high and prevent those guys from coming out with the ball. Sometimes it wasn't easy. Sometimes they did come out because I'm arriving a little bit late, but it was to step up and try to help the front guys and make their jobs a little bit easier."

The strategy never directly resulted in a major flub from New England, but it did seem to stymie them and stop The Revolution from playing quickly out of the back. But the idea, regardless of immediate outcomes, helped FCC and contributed to the clean sheet in the end."

"I mean, if we win the ball higher up the pitch, we also create a chance," Anunga said of the potential positives of the tactic. "(It creates) a turnover more than always sitting back and defending that way."

Miazga returns to the bench

For the first time in 297 days, Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati center-back and 2023 MLS Defender of the Year, was included on a matchday roster and made his return to the sidelines at TQL Stadium for The Orange and Blue. While the American defender did not get called into the game and still awaits his 2025 debut, his inclusion on the matchday roster as a reserve marks a significant milestone.

"It was good to see Matt on the bench tonight and just a part of the gameday roster. He had a really good week and passed some hurdles that made him feel comfortable and us feeling comfortable where tonight if we needed him in an emergency situation, maybe for five or 10 minutes, we felt we could do that," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Saturday.

Miazga, 29, underwent successful PCL surgery last year and was placed on the season-ending injury list after sustaining an injury in a match with the San Jose Earthquakes. While his return to action has long been anticipated, FCC has been cautious about it, ensuring he is fully fit and ready to play the moment he makes his return. So, a matchday selection, even if only as an emergency option, is extremely positive.

"As far as how we progress him, it won't be like for like with Nick (Hagglund) because it's different injuries. They're on a different timeline and have had a different return to play," Noonan continued in an explanation of future plans for Miazga. "We'll see how he gets through next week and decide on when the right time is to build his minutes. But it's nice to have him back in the mix."

Santos puts his stamp on the game

Sergio Santos made a major mark on Saturday's match despite playing for less than 30 minutes. The veteran MLS forward was subbed on in the second half, scored seven minutes later, and was unfortunately subbed off after a total of 26 minutes due to an injury. In that time, though, on top of scoring the game-winning goal by finishing off a pass from Pavel Bucha, Santos's presence was able to open up the match and give FCC plenty of opportunities to punch through while also essentially taking the air out of the New England Revolution attack.

"He's always the threat to stretch the game, and I liked our shape. But when he comes into the game, it's different than when Corey is playing in that position. So, at times I wanted him to be able to come into space where maybe he opens Kevin in a different way, but now he could almost be like a second forward and play a little bit higher along the line to stretch the game," Head Coach Pat Noonan explained after the match. "When the outside back was releasing to our wing back, that's where he could be a threat and move us up the field. I thought he did a good job of that."

"It's just trying to do it in a more controlled way sometimes where you can see the fatigue sets in because he's so powerful and wants to impact every attacking sequence, and that we need to just have a balance. Like I said, he did his part in scoring the goal, but he also did his part in being able to stretch the field."

In scoring the goal, Santos celebrated with an impassioned run to the corner - showing love to the fans and pointing towards his family, he says. Given the weather and the situation, Santos says he wanted to ensure he rewarded the fans and shared in their jubilation.

Santos also added that he had spoken with the coaching staff about his fitness level prior to the game and said that he would be available for a second-half appearance, a promise he eventually made good on.

"The day before the game, I tell (the coaching staff), the last two games were hard, so maybe rest, because we have ideas about last year where I had lots of injury, but I tell coach, 'put me in the second half,' and they put me in and I scored," Santos said with his signature smile and laugh. "But in the progress of the game I felt some pain, so I had to come out. Now I go for MRI...but I am good, I'm happy to score, and happy the team is winning and moving up the table."

