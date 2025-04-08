Inter Miami CF Hosts LAFC for Decisive Second Leg in Champions Cup Quarterfinals

Inter Miami CF is set to host LAFC this Wednesday, April 9 for the decisive second leg in the series between the sides in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS1 and in Spanish on TUDN and ViX+.

Past Match

Inter Miami hosts LAFC after most recently drawing 1-1 against Toronto FC on Sunday evening to extend its unbeaten run to six at the start of the 2025 MLS regular season.

Captain Lionel Messi scored the team's goal on the night at Chase Stadium to secure the point. Notably, with his goal, Messi (44 goal contributions in 29 games) surpassed Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in Club history in MLS regular season play, accomplishing the feat in 38 fewer matches.

First Leg

Inter Miami will enter Wednesday's second leg matchup aiming to turn the aggregate score around after falling 1-0 on the road at LAFC in the opening match of the series last Wednesday.

Inter Miami in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami reached the quarterfinals stage of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating fellow MLS team Sporting Kansas City in Round One with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, followed by a 4-0 win on aggregate over Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Round of 16.

Possible Scenarios

If the aggregate score (the addition of the result of both legs) after the two matches remains tied, away goals will work as the first tiebreaker.

In simple terms, a 0-1 win for Inter Miami in regulation would send the match to extra time and penalties if necessary. Any win in which the team scores at least two goals (i.e. 1-2, 2-3, etc.) would see LAFC knocked out of the competition.

Conversely, with a draw with any scoreline, LAFC would secure a place in the Round of 16. Additionally, with a win by any margin, the California side would also advance to the next round.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will advance to the semifinals. If inter Miami advances to the semifinals, the team would face the winner of the series between Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM.

Scouting LAFC

LAFC reached the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals after knocking out Colorado Rapids in Round One and and Columbus Crew in the Round of 16.

Most recently prior to visting South Florida, LAFC fell 1-0 on the road against the Houston Dynamo in MLS regular season action this past Saturday.

