LA Galaxy Square off against Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Second Leg Match at Estadio Universitario Tonight

April 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







MONTERREY, Mexico - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign by traveling to face Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Quarterfinal second leg match at Estadio Universitario tonight, Tuesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT; FS1, TUDN, ViX).

LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first leg Quarterfinal match contested between LA and Tigres on April 1 marked the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in an official competition, with the all-time series tied 0-0-1 (0 GF, 0 GA). In three matches played during the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 1-1-1 (4 GF, 2 GA). In 47 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-12. The Galaxy hold a 6-10-6 record in 22 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played on the road. LA has previously qualified for the Semifinal Round of Concacaf Champions Cup play three times (1997, 2000, 2012-13).

LA Galaxy at Tigres UANL

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup | Quarterfinals - Second Leg

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. PT

Estadio Universitario | Monterrey, Mexico

FS1, TUDN, ViX

FS1 English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Cobi Jones (Analyst)

