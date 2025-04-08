MNUFC Academy U18 and U16 Teams to Compete at 2025 Generation adidas Cup

April 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- MNUFC Academy, presented by Allina Health, is set to send its U18 and U16 squads to compete in this year's Generation adidas Cup (GA Cup) at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The premier international youth tournament will feature 80 teams, representing 14 different countries, and four continents, where 40 in each age group (U18 and U16), will compete for a title.

MNUFC Academy's U18 squad has been placed in Group C alongside Leicester City FC (England), New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's youth sides. The Loons' U16 team has been placed in Group B with Toulouse FC (France), Atlanta United FC and San Jose Earthquakes' youth squads. See below for the full slate of Group Stage matches for MNUFC Academy's teams at the 2025 GA Cup:

MNUFC Academy Group Stage Schedule at 2025 GA Cup

U18 U16

Date & Time (CT) Opponent Date & Time (CT) Opponent

Sat. 4/12 - 1:30 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps Sat., 4/12 - 8:00 a.m. San Jose Earthquakes

Sun., 4/13 - 1:00 p.m. New York Red Bulls Sun., 4/13 - 8:00 a.m. Atlanta United

Mon., 4/14 - 1:00 p.m. Leicester City Mon., 4/14 - 9:00 a.m. Toulouse FC ^

^ Streamed live on MLS' YouTube page

Schedule Subject to Change

All Times Central

Twenty-eight Generation adidas games, including championship matches in both age groups, will stream live on MLS' YouTube page. MNUFC Academy's U16 final group stage match versus Toulouse FC will be streamed live on Monday, April 14 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Competition Structure

Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups. Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket - comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers. The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.

All teams competing in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play seven 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves. The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches. All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty-kick shootout.

2025 Generation adidas Cup schedule and standings will be available HERE.

After the conclusion of the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups, recognizing the Most Valuable Player presented by adidas, Top Scorer, and Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. The Best XI presented by adidas will highlight the top-performing players from each position at the competition.

