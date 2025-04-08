2025 Generation adidas Cup Broadcast Schedule Announced

April 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, one of the premier international youth tournaments. The 2025 edition of the tournament will feature 80 teams, representing 14 different countries, and four continents. International powerhouses FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras will be among the clubs competing against MLS academies at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from April 12-20. The 80 teams will be split evenly at the U18 and U16 age groups and will include four MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies).

Additionally, as part of MLS NEXT's strategic alliance with the Girls Academy, the 2025 Generation adidas Cup will feature the first-ever Girls Division with two All-Star teams of top domestic Girls Academy prospects and two of the best international girls clubs in the world - FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC - squaring off against one another in a round-robin tournament at the U16 age group.

Twenty-eight Generation adidas games, including championship matches in both age groups, will stream live on MLS' YouTube page. 12 group play matches will feature MLS academies against international clubs, while the remaining games will include select Round of 16 and Quarterfinal matchups, along with all Semi-Final, and Championship matches. Additionally, one Girls Division group stage game and the championship match will also be streamed on YouTube, showcasing the top girls prospects from around the world. Calen Carr, Katie Goodman, AJ Ricketts, and Michael Wottreng will be the broadcasters for the tournament from April 12-20 in Bradenton.

The 2025 Generation adidas Cup will see 18 different international clubs competing in U18 and U16 age groups. Notably, the tournament will include multiple clubs from four different continents - Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Among the prestigious clubs participating are Inter Milan (U18), which will become the second team from Italy to compete (AS Roma, 2022), and first-time participants FC Bayern (U16) and VfB Stuttgart (U16). Independiente de Panama (U18) is set to become the inaugural Panamanian club to participate.

Additionally, for the first time in the event's history, four MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies) qualified for Generation adidas Cup by reaching the finals of a single-elimination tournament at MLS NEXT Fest in December 2024. In the U18 age group, Sockers FC Chicago defeated Jacksonville Armada FC, while at the U16 level, Tampa Bay United won in penalty kicks against Barça Residency Academy to book their spot and compete against the world's best approximately 60 miles from their club facility.

Competition Structure

Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups. Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket - comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers. The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.

All teams competing in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play seven 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves. The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches. All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty-kick shootout.

2025 Generation adidas Cup schedule and standings will be available HERE.

After the conclusion of the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups, recognizing the Most Valuable Player presented by adidas, Top Scorer, and Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. The Best XI presented by adidas will highlight the top-performing players from each position at the competition.

