Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2022-23 opening night roster. The Marlies roster consists of 27 players: 17 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders. The full roster is below.

TORONTO MARLIES 2022-23 ROSTER

FORWARDS (17)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

ABRUZZESE, Nick 26 5'11 183 L Slate Hill, NY 06/04/99 Toronto (NHL) / Harvard (NCAA) 2019 NHL Draft (124th overall)

ANDERSON, Joey 28 6'0 207 R Roseville, MN 06/19/98 Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL) Trade with NJD (Oct. 10, 2020)

BLANDISI, Joseph 36 6'0 183 L Markham, ON 07/18/94 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent (March 4, 2022)

CHYZOWSKI, Ryan 13 6'1 170 L Kamloops, BC 05/14/00 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (June 15, 2021)

CLIFFORD, Kyle 43 6'2 217 L Ayr, ON 01/13/91 St. Louis (NHL) / Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL) Trade with STL (Nov. 16, 2021)

DER-ARGUCHINTSEV, Semyon 85 5'10 173 R Moscow, Russia 09/15/00 Toronto (AHL) 2018 NHL Draft (76th overall)

DOUGLAS, Curtis 53 6'9 242 L Oakville, ON 03/06/00 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent (July 27, 2021)

ELLIS, Max 22 5'9 171 R Plymouth, MI 01/18/00 Toronto (AHL) / Notre Dame (NCAA) Free Agent (April 8, 2022)

GAUDETTE, Adam 71 6'1 194 L Braintree, MA 10/03/96 Ottawa (NHL) / Chicago (NL) Free Agent (July 13, 2022)

GOGOLEV, Pavel 75 6'1 197 L Moscow, Russia 02/19/00 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (July 29, 2021)

HOLMBERG, Pontus 29 6'0 202 L Västerås, Sweden 03/09/99 Växjö (SHL) / Toronto (AHL) 2018 NHL Draft (156th overall)

JOHNSTONE, Marc 9 6'0 181 R Cranford, NJ 06/19/96 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (June 18, 2022)

McMANN, Bobby 74 6'2 208 L Wainwright, AB 06/15/96 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (April 2, 2020)

ROBERTSON, Nicholas 89 5'10 183 L Arcadia, CA 09/11/00 Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL) 2019 NHL Draft (53rd overall)

SHAW, Logan 11 6'4 212 R Glace Bay, NS 10/05/92 Ottawa (NHL) / Belleville (AHL) Free Agent (July 13, 2022)

SLAGGERT, Graham 90 6'0 195 L South Bend, IN 04/06/99 Toronto (AHL) / Notre Dame (NCAA) Free Agent (March 31, 2022)

STEEVES, Alex 46 6'0 196 L Saint Paul, MN 12/10/99 Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL) Free Agent (March 28, 2021)

DEFENCE (9)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

HELLICKSON, Matthew 12 6'0 183 L Rogers, MN 03/21/98 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (August 17, 2021)

HOEFENMAYER, Noel 2 6'0 192 L Toronto, ON 01/06/99 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (April 4, 2020)

HOLLOWELL, Mac 81 5'9 187 R Niagara Falls, ON 09/26/98 Toronto (AHL) 2018 NHL Draft (118th overall)

KOKKONEN, Mikko 84 6'0 200 L Mikkeli, Finland 01/18/01 Pelicans (Liiga) 2019 NHL Draft (84th overall)

KRÁL, Filip 82 6'2 198 L Blansko, Czechia 10/20/99 Toronto (AHL) 2018 NHL Draft (149th overall)

METE, Victor 98 5'9 185 L Woodbridge, ON 06/07/98 Ottawa (NHL) Free Agent (July 14, 2022)

PIETRONIRO, Matteo 32 6'1 185 L Boise, ID 10/20/98 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (June 16, 2022)

RIFAI, Marshall 6 6'2 201 L Beaconsfield, QC 03/16/98 Harvard (NCAA) Free Agent (March 29, 2022)

VILLENEUVE, William 76 6'2 184 R Sherbrooke, QC 03/20/02 Saint John (QMJHL) 2020 NHL Draft (122nd overall)

GOALTENDERS (3)

PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

FERGUSON, Dylan 1 6'2 194 L Lantzville, BC 09/20/98 Henderson (AHL) Professional Tryout

KÄLLGREN, Erik 50 6'3 200 L Stockholm, Sweden 10/14/96 Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL) Free Agent (May 19, 2021)

PETRUZZELLI, Keith 80 6'6 180 L Wilbraham, MA 02/09/99 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (August 29, 2021)

INJURED (3)

PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

ABRAMOV, Mikhail 95 5'11 170 L Moscow, Russia 03/26/01 Toronto (AHL) 2019 NHL Draft (115th overall)

BADINI, Jack 33 6'0 203 L Greenwich, CT 01/19/98 San Diego (AHL) Free Agent (July 29, 2022)

RINDELL, Axel 61 6'0 192 R Espoo, Finland 04/23/00 Kärpät (Liiga) / Jukurit (Liiga) 2020 NHL Draft (177th overall)

The Marlies roster has three veteran players and 11 rookies. The average age of the group is 23.8 years old.

The Marlies open the regular season with a home-and-home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo), beginning on the road on Friday, October 14 and returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Maple Leafs 2022 opening night roster featured six players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin.

