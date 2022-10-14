San Diego Gulls to Host Street Hockey Clinic with Community Partner USO San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with the United Service Organizations (USO) San Diego to host a street hockey clinic for military families Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Liberty Station. The clinic will teach participants street hockey and give them with the opportunity to interact with select Gulls players and coaches.

The Gulls and USO San Diego are working together to provide military members and their families with special experiences through the sport of hockey. The USO San Diego will be showcased as the team's Community Spotlight and the organization will nominate the Military Hero to be honored during the game on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Milwaukee Admirals (7 p.m. PT).

"The San Diego Gulls are thrilled to work with our newest Community Partner, USO San Diego, to host a Street Hockey Clinic for children of military families," said Haley Meyer, Director of Community Relations for the Gulls. "We look forward to building our relationship and helping to support their mission of delivering innovative programs, morale-boosting services, and engaging entertainment that demonstrates America's gratitude for our military personnel's service and sacrifice."

"USO San Diego is excited to work with the San Diego Gulls in bringing this great program of a street hockey clinic to our military children," said Raymundo Sevidal, Field Programs Manager for USO San Diego. "We look forward to further developing our relationship with the Gulls with more opportunities which help strengthen our military members and their families by keeping them connected to family, home, and country."

Liberty Station is located at 2600 Cushing Rd, San Diego, CA 92106 and parking will be available on site.

About the USO: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, the USO is united in its commitment to connect service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Its programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers and staff.

To join the USO in this important mission and learn more about the USO San Diego, please visit Sandiego.USO.org.

About the San Diego Gulls Foundation The San Diego Gulls Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. The mission of the San Diego Gulls Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout San Diego by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community.

To learn more about the San Diego Gulls Foundation and its community initiatives, please visit: https://www.sandiegogulls.com/community/

