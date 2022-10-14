Kinkaid Stops 42 Of 43 Shots Faced In Season Opening Win

October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced, guiding the Providence Bruins to a 3-1 Opening Night win over the Bridgeport Islanders at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday night. Georgii Merkulov, Fabian Lysell, and Chris Wagner posted goals, while Justin Brazeau notched two assists.

Stats

Merkulov's goal was good for his second career American Hockey League (AHL) goal.

Lysell scored on the first shot of his AHL career, just 1:27 after the Merkulov goal.

Wagner's goal came just 37 seconds after Lysell's.

All three of the Providence goals were scored in a span of 2:04.

Kinkaid stopped 42 of 43 shots faced, the lone goal coming 4:17 into the second period.

The Bruins power play finished 0-for-5, while the penalty kill went 4-for-4.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Providence 1 2

Charlotte 1 2

Hershey 0 0

Springfield 0 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0 0

Lehigh Valley 0 0

Hartford 1 0

Bridgeport 1 0

Next Game

The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts, and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, October 16 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.