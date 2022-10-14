Kinkaid Stops 42 Of 43 Shots Faced In Season Opening Win
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced, guiding the Providence Bruins to a 3-1 Opening Night win over the Bridgeport Islanders at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday night. Georgii Merkulov, Fabian Lysell, and Chris Wagner posted goals, while Justin Brazeau notched two assists.
Stats
Merkulov's goal was good for his second career American Hockey League (AHL) goal.
Lysell scored on the first shot of his AHL career, just 1:27 after the Merkulov goal.
Wagner's goal came just 37 seconds after Lysell's.
All three of the Providence goals were scored in a span of 2:04.
Kinkaid stopped 42 of 43 shots faced, the lone goal coming 4:17 into the second period.
The Bruins power play finished 0-for-5, while the penalty kill went 4-for-4.
Atlantic Division Standings
TEAM GP PTS
Providence 1 2
Charlotte 1 2
Hershey 0 0
Springfield 0 0
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0
Hartford 1 0
Bridgeport 1 0
Next Game
The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts, and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, October 16 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022
- Kaut, Hudon Propel Eagles to 6-3 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-3 in Overtime to the Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 Season Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Topped by Monsters, 6-5, in Season Opener Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-3 in Overtime to the Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 Season Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kubiak Scores Lone Goal In Season Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kinkaid Stops 42 Of 43 Shots Faced In Season Opening Win - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Open Season with Thrilling OT Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Adam Cracknell Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- TJ Tynan Named Captain of the Ontario Reign - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Announce Opening Night Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Staff Hires - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms and Flyers Announce Multiple Transactions - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview: October 14 vs. Tucson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Name Dylan McIlrath 45th Captain in Team History - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Announce 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Signs Milne to ATO - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Street Hockey Clinic with Community Partner USO San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Opening Night Roster and Sign a Pair of Blueliners - San Jose Barracuda
- Blackhawks Activate Dickinson, Assign Robinson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #1 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Three Players Headed to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Drop the Puck on New Season in Charlotte - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Trevor Carrick from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Open 2022-23 Season Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 14 vs. Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Open 2022-23 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild 2022-23 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Kinkaid Stops 42 Of 43 Shots Faced In Season Opening Win
- Providence Bruins Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Tickets on Sale Now
- Providence Bruins Sign François Brassard to One-Year AHL Contract
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule