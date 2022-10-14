Special Teams Power Amerks to 4-2 Season-Opening Win
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) -Four unanswered goals, including three on the power-play and one shorthanded, helped propel the Rochester Americans (1-0-0-0) to a 4-2 season-opening victory over the Toronto Marlies (0-1-0-0) Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.
Swedish forwards Linus Weissbach and Isak Rosen each scored a power-play goal to go with an assist for their first multi-point outing of the campaign while Sean Malone added a pair of helpers. Brett Murray and Chase Priskie capped off Rochester's scoring with a power-play and shorthanded goal, respectively. Brandon Biro, Lukas Rousek, Lawrence Pilut and Jiri Kulich all produced an assist.
Along with Rosen and Kulich, Filip Cederqvist, Aleksandr Kisakov and Tyson Kozak all made their pro North American debuts while Priskie, Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies all donned the Amerks crest for the first time.
Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves in his season debut to earn the win. Dating back to the 2021-22 campaign, the Finnish netminder shows a 7-2-5 record in his last 14 starts.
Alex Steeves totaled two points as he scored a goal and an assist for Toronto while Logan Shaw (1+0), Pontus Holmberg (0+1) and Nicholas Robertson (0+1) all logged their first points of the season.
Goaltenders Erik Källgren and Dylan Ferguson split the goaltending duties in the contest for the Marlies. Källgren, who earned the start in-between the pipes, stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before Ferguson made five saves in 30 minutes of relief effort.
Five minutes after Toronto opened the scoring on Steeves' maker, the Amerks countered back with two straight power-play goals from Weissbach and Murray nearly eight minutes apart.
On the first of the two tallies, Rosen stepped through the center of the zone with the puck before handing a pass to Malone near the right face-off circle. Malone attempted to shovel it to Mersch across the crease but was denied by Källgren. The rebound trickled through the blue paint to Weissbach, who fired into the back of the net to even the score at 1-1 with 11:33 to play in the frame.
The clubs exchanged penalties following the goal before Rochester drew its third man-advantage of the period as Toronto was whistled for interference.
With the extra skater, the Amerks used quick passing around the perimeter of the zone before Rousek centered a one-time feed for Kulich. Despite the rookie forward fanning on the offering, the puck trickled to his right, where Murray tucked it inside the left arm of Källgren.
Murray's goal gave Rochester a 2-1 lead that they carried into the intermission break along with a 13-8 shot-advantage.
While neither team found the scoresheet in the middle period, Rochester added its third and fourth goals of the contest as Priskie and Rosen each scored 3:03 apart with a shorthanded marker and power-play goal, respectively.
As the Marlies were facing a three-goal deficit late in the final 20 minutes of regulation, they drew a tripping penalty and pulled Ferguson for two additional skaters.
The visitors managed to cut into the score to pull within two goals as Shaw hammered a slap-shot with 2:34 remaining, but Luukkonen held off Toronto's final push to help the Amerks earn the 4-2 victory.
With three power-play goals tonight, the Amerks have gone 17-for-48 (35.4%) over the last 12 regular-season home games going back to last season. During that same span, Rochester has produced five multi-goal games.
Following a quick-turnaround, the Amerks and Marlies conclude their opening weekend as the home-and-home series shifts north of the border to Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum for a 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. All of the action will be carried live on 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Storyline Stripes:
The Amerks improved to 3-0-0-0 all-time in the season-opener against the Marlies and have outscored Toronto, 16-9 ... In 19 of the last 21 meetings between the two teams, the winning team has scored at least four goals dating back to the 2017-18 season ... Rochester shows a 34-26-7 all-time record in season-opening games and have outscored the opposition 248-230 dating back to when the puck first dropped on Amerks inaugural season in 1956.
Goal Scorers
TOR: A. Steeves (1), L. Shaw (1)
ROC: L. Weissbach (1), B. Murray (1), C. Priskie (1), I. Rosen (1)
Goaltenders
TOR: K. Källgren - 16/18 (ND) | D. Ferguson - 5/7 (L)
ROC: U. Luukkonen - 22/24 (W)
Shots
TOR: 25
ROC: 24
Special Teams
TOR: PP (1/5) | PK (3/6)
ROC: PP (3/6) | PK (4/5)
Three Star
1. ROC - L. Weissbach
2. ROC - I. Rosen
3. ROC - U. Luukkonen
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022
- Gulls Postgame Notes & Quotes: San Diego Wins Over Grand Rapids 6-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Falls Hosting Colorado in Regular Season Opener - Texas Stars
- Special Teams Power Amerks to 4-2 Season-Opening Win - Rochester Americans
- Monsters End Exciting Opening Night with 6-5 Shootout Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Kaut, Hudon Propel Eagles to 6-3 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-3 in Overtime to the Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 Season Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Topped by Monsters, 6-5, in Season Opener Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-3 in Overtime to the Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 Season Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kubiak Scores Lone Goal In Season Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kinkaid Stops 42 Of 43 Shots Faced In Season Opening Win - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Open Season with Thrilling OT Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Adam Cracknell Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- TJ Tynan Named Captain of the Ontario Reign - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Announce Opening Night Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Staff Hires - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms and Flyers Announce Multiple Transactions - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview: October 14 vs. Tucson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Name Dylan McIlrath 45th Captain in Team History - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Announce 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Signs Milne to ATO - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Street Hockey Clinic with Community Partner USO San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Opening Night Roster and Sign a Pair of Blueliners - San Jose Barracuda
- Blackhawks Activate Dickinson, Assign Robinson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #1 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Three Players Headed to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Drop the Puck on New Season in Charlotte - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Trevor Carrick from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Open 2022-23 Season Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 14 vs. Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Open 2022-23 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild 2022-23 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Special Teams Power Amerks to 4-2 Season-Opening Win
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 14 vs. Toronto
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
- "Meet the Players" Party Returns to the Distillery on Monday, October 17
- Amerks Fall to Comets in Preseason Finale