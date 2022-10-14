Kaut, Hudon Propel Eagles to 6-3 Win at Texas

October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado forwards Martin Kaut and Charles Hudon each posted two goals and an assist, while fellow forward Mikhail Maltsev added three assists, as the Eagles knocked off the Texas Stars, 6-3 in the regular season opener on Friday. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned the win in net, stopping 21of the 24 shots he faced, while forward Jean-Luc Foudy finished the night with a goal and an assist.

An early power play for Colorado would get the Eagles on the scoreboard first, as Kaut buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to give the visitors a 1-0 edge just 2:30 into the contest. First-year Eagles Hudon and Brad Hunt would each earn an assist on the tally.

Texas would strike back when Stars forward Mavrik Bourque lit the lamp with a spinning backhand from the low slot to even the score at 1-1 with 10:54 remaining in the first period.

Colorado jumped back on top when Foudy slipped a pass to the top of the crease where Hudon would snap it home to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead at the 11:12 mark of the first frame. Colorado would go on to outshoot Texas 17-4 in the opening 20 minutes and carried its one-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Kaut would pick right back where he left off to begin the second period, as he beat Stars goalie Matt Murray with a heavy wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle to push the Eagles advantage to 3-1 at the 4:18 mark.

Not to be outdone, Hudon would earn his second goal of the night when he fielded a cross-crease pass from Maltsev and tapped the puck into the cage to stretch Colorado's lead to 4-1 with 8:35 left to play in the second stanza.

Texas would finally strike back when forward Matej Blumel lunged across the crease and poked a loose puck across the goal line to slice the deficit to 4-2 at the 14:57 mark of the period.

The momentum would swing back in a matter of minutes, as Foudy would collect another cross-crease pass from Maltsev before snapping it home to put the Eagles on top 5-2 with 3:42 remaining in the middle frame.

Still leading by three goals as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would see the Stars claw back when forward Riley Barber took advantage of a screen in front of the net, burying a wrister from the right-wing circle. The tally would trim the Eagles advantage to 5-3 just 54 seconds into the period.

After shutting down a Texas power play, Colorado would cap off the night with a Cal Burke empty-netter with 18 seconds remaining to seal the Eagles 6-3 victory.

Colorado outshot the Stars 34-24, while finishing the night 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado will return to action when they take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, October 15th at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.