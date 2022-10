Blackhawks Activate Dickinson, Assign Robinson to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forward Jason Dickinson off non-roster and assigned forward Buddy Robinson to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m.

