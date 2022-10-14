Series Preview: October 14 vs. Tucson

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Oct. 14, for their regular season home opener at The Dollar Loan Center. The Knights faced the Roadrunners in both of their preseason matchups, finishing with a .500 record. The two teams will conclude this weekend's series with a second matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15, with puck drop set for 3 p.m.

The Silver Knights can expect strong contributions from their blue line ahead of this game. Zack Hayes and Lukas Cormier both notched goals in the Knights' 2-1 preseason victory. Cormier, two-time winner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Defenseman of the Year, has joined the Silver Knights for his first professional season.

Goaltender Jiri Patera will also be a strength for the Knights between the pipes, finishing his sole preseason start with a stellar .941 SV% and one goal against.

The Tucson Roadrunners share a preseason record of 1-1 heading into the regular season. Their strongest scoring contributions have been from forwards Liam Kirk and Travis Barron and defenseman Lukas Klok. All will enter the 2022-23 season with two points apiece.

The Roadrunners split their preseason starts between goaltenders David Tendeck and Ivan Prosvetov. Both netminders finished the preseason with GAA of 2.00 and SV% of .866 and .888, respectively.

Fans can purchase tickets for this weekend's series here, or tune into 1230 The Game for the team's radio broadcast. All games can be viewed on AHL TV. Saturday's 3 p.m. game can also be viewed on The CW Las Vegas.

