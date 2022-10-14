Wolf Pack Drop the Puck on New Season in Charlotte

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are on the road to kick off a season for the first time in eight years. Tonight, the Wolf Pack begin their 26th season of American Hockey League play in Charlotte against the division rival Checkers. It's the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Wolf Pack have opened on the road, and their first time opening a season in Charlotte.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of eight meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers during the 2022-23 season. It is the first of two games between the teams at the Bojangles Coliseum this weekend, and the first of four in North Carolina this season. The Wolf Pack will be back in Charlotte for games on January 10th and 11th.

The Checkers will make four visits to Hartford this season, with the first coming on Saturday, October 29th.

The Wolf Pack are 1-15-0-1 all-time against the Checkers in Charlotte. Hartford's lone victory at the Coliseum came in their last visit on April 10th, 2022. The Wolf Pack won that game 4-3 in overtime thanks to a goal from Maxim Letunov.

The Checkers won the most recent meeting, 2-1, at the XL Center on April 22nd, 2022. Tanner Fritz opened the scoring for Hartford at 18:15 of the first, but Chase Priskie would even the game 9:30 into the middle stanza. Scott Wilson fired home his 24th goal of the season at 9:32 of the third frame, clinching the victory for the Checkers and eliminating the Wolf Pack from the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Checkers went 5-0-1-0 in the series last season. Hartford, on the other hand, posted a record of 1-4-1-0.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack open their season after a busy summer of transactions. The club features three new goaltenders on the roster in Louis Domingue, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom. Up front, veteran forwards C.J. Smith and Turner Elson join the club, while captain Jonny Brodzinski returns from a stint with the New York Rangers. Also joining the Pack from New York are forwards Gustav Rydahl and Julien Gauthier.

Defensively, veteran Andy Welinski signed with the Rangers as a free agent and joins the Wolf Pack after spending last season with the Stockton Heat. Blake Hillman signed an AHL contract with the club after a successful stint with the Providence Bruins, while Ty Emberson is in the mix after the Rangers acquired him via trade from the Arizona Coyotes.

Behind the bench, Jamie Tardif joined the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers finished the 2021-22 season with a 42-24-5-1 record, good for 90 points and a .625 points percentage that clinched them the Atlantic Division title. The Checkers eliminated the Bridgeport Islanders in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals before falling to the Springfield Thunderbirds in three games in the Atlantic Division Finals.

After having a split affiliation a season ago with the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers, the Checkers will only be affiliated with the Panthers this season. The Kraken is now affiliated with the new Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Checkers added some veteran firepower this offseason, having signed veteran forward Riley Nash. The Panthers, meanwhile, added forwards Gerry Mayhew and Chris Tierney for the Checkers. Defensively, former Hartford rearguards Anthony Bitetto and Michael Del Zotto are among the newest Checkers.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Be sure to tune in to AHLTV all weekend long for a 'Freeview'! You can watch every AHL game live and for free from October 14th - 16th. Unable to watch it? Listen to the audio call for free on Mixlr! Hartford Wolf Pack home and away games are free all season long only on Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack return to Hartford following tomorrow night's game to prepare for their home opener. Join us next Saturday, October 22nd, at the XL Center when the Wolf Pack plays host to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The first 1,500 fans through the door on opening night will also receive a magnetic schedule courtesy of Pepsi Zero Sugar! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

