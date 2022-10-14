T-Birds Announce Opening Night Roster
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced their season-opening roster for the 2022-23 season, presented by MGM Springfield.
The initial roster features 28 players: 16 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders. Fans can get their first look at the T-Birds on Opening Night on Saturday, October 15 against the Bridgeport Islanders.
Springfield's Opening Night roster is listed below:
Forwards (15):
#9 Brayden Guy, #11 Hugh McGing, #16 Jacob Hayhurst, #17 Nikita Alexandrov, #18 Mathias Laferriere, #19 Anthony Angello, #22 Greg Printz, #27 Keean Washkurak, #29 Nathan Todd, #36 Matthew Highmore, #37 Andrei Bakanov, #39 Dylan McLaughlin, #41 Will Bitten, #63 Matthew Peca, #77 Drew Callin, #91 Martin Frk
Defensemen (9):
#3 Matt Kessel, #4 Tommy Cross, #5 Tyler Tucker, #6 Austin Osmanski, #14 Steven Santini, #25 Griffin Luce, #28 Luke Witkowski, #33 Brady Lyle, #55 Dmitri Samorukov
Goalies (3):
#1 Vadim Zherenko, #30 Joel Hofer, #31 Colten Ellis
17 players on the Opening Night roster were on the Thunderbirds roster during the Calder Cup Finals last June, of which 12 saw game action during the final series.
The season gets underway on Saturday, October 15 with a Block Party on Court Square, presented by Community Bank, N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring live music by Fever. Then Opening Weekend presented by MGM Springfield begins as the T-Birds face the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. - fans are urged to be in their seats by 6:50 to take in the pregame ceremony and festivities, including the unveiling of the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Champions banner and player introductions.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
