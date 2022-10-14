Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 14, the Opening Night roster for the Silver Knights 2022-23 season. The Silver Knights open the regular season tonight at The Dollar Loan Center against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal has been named captain for the second consecutive season. Defenseman Jake Bischoff and forwards Byron Froese and Gage Quinney have been named assistant captains.

The Silver Knights will begin the season with 26 players on the roster, carrying 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. The roster includes 18 returning Silver Knights and 13 Vegas Golden Knights draft picks.

Forwards: Brendan Brisson, Colt Conrad, Pavel Dorofeyev, Spencer Foo, Connor Ford, Byron Froese, Jermaine Loewen, Sakari Manninen, Kyle Marino, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov, Mason Primeau, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg

Defensemen: Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier, Peter DiLiberatore, Zack Hayes, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders: Michael Hutchinson, Jiri Patera, Isaiah Saville

The Silver Knights will host fans on the Bell Solar Tiltyard prior to tonight's game where players will walk the Silver Carpet, beginning at 4 p.m. Fans should arrive early to secure the best positions along the carpet for pictures and autographs.

Puck-drop against the Roadrunners is scheduled for 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit hendersonsilverknights.com.

