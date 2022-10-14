Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 14, the Opening Night roster for the Silver Knights 2022-23 season. The Silver Knights open the regular season tonight at The Dollar Loan Center against the Tucson Roadrunners.
Defenseman Brayden Pachal has been named captain for the second consecutive season. Defenseman Jake Bischoff and forwards Byron Froese and Gage Quinney have been named assistant captains.
The Silver Knights will begin the season with 26 players on the roster, carrying 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. The roster includes 18 returning Silver Knights and 13 Vegas Golden Knights draft picks.
Forwards: Brendan Brisson, Colt Conrad, Pavel Dorofeyev, Spencer Foo, Connor Ford, Byron Froese, Jermaine Loewen, Sakari Manninen, Kyle Marino, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov, Mason Primeau, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg
Defensemen: Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier, Peter DiLiberatore, Zack Hayes, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal
Goaltenders: Michael Hutchinson, Jiri Patera, Isaiah Saville
The Silver Knights will host fans on the Bell Solar Tiltyard prior to tonight's game where players will walk the Silver Carpet, beginning at 4 p.m. Fans should arrive early to secure the best positions along the carpet for pictures and autographs.
Puck-drop against the Roadrunners is scheduled for 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit hendersonsilverknights.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022
- Series Preview: October 14 vs. Tucson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Name Dylan McIlrath 45th Captain in Team History - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Announce 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Signs Milne to ATO - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Street Hockey Clinic with Community Partner USO San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Opening Night Roster and Sign a Pair of Blueliners - San Jose Barracuda
- Blackhawks Activate Dickinson, Assign Robinson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #1 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Three Players Headed to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Drop the Puck on New Season in Charlotte - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Trevor Carrick from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Open 2022-23 Season Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 14 vs. Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Open 2022-23 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild 2022-23 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Series Preview: October 14 vs. Tucson
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster
- Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight on Friday, October 14
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Transactions