Texas Falls Hosting Colorado in Regular Season Opener
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell in the 2022-23 regular-season opener 6-3 to the Colorado Eagles at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Friday night.
The Eagles struck first on the power play when Martin Kaut ripped a wrist shot through Matt Murray's five-hole 2:30 into the opening period. Mavrik Bourque evened the score at the 9:06 mark when his shot from the slot found the back of the net. Colorado reclaimed the lead a short while later at 11:12 when Charles Hudon picked up a rebound in the slot and capitalized to make it 2-1. The Eagles carried the one-goal lead into the first intermission with a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Despite a more evenly played second period that saw both sides record 10 shots on goal, Colorado came out on top again. The Eagles claimed a 3-1 scoring advantage in the middle period to extend their lead to 5-2. Colorado struck first with Kaut and Hudon tallying their second goals of the night at the 4:18 and 11:25 marks of the middle period, respectively. The Stars then answered to shrink the deficit to 4-2 when Matej Blumel shoved his first AHL goal across the goal line after it snuck through Eagles' netminder Justus Annunen's pads after an initial shot from Thomas Harley. Second period scoring concluded with Eagles' forward Jean-Luc Foudy scoring to make it 5-2 at the 16:18 mark.
Texas mounted a comeback effort in the third period and outshot the Eagles 10-7. The period began with an early goal by Riley Barber off a wrist shot through a screen from the right point 54 seconds into the period. However, that was all the scoring Texas could muster up in the final period and the game ended with Colorado prevailing 6-3 thanks to an additional empty-net goal scored by Callahan Burke with 1:28 remaining.
Annunen stopped 21 of 24 shots en route to the win for the Eagles. On the other end, Murray made 28 saves on the 33 shots he faced.
The Stars are back in action for the two-game series rematch Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. back in the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Fans attending will receive a Texas Stars magnet schedule. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Ryan Shea Versus Colorado Eagles' Shane Bowers
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022
- Gulls Postgame Notes & Quotes: San Diego Wins Over Grand Rapids 6-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Falls Hosting Colorado in Regular Season Opener - Texas Stars
- Special Teams Power Amerks to 4-2 Season-Opening Win - Rochester Americans
- Monsters End Exciting Opening Night with 6-5 Shootout Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Kaut, Hudon Propel Eagles to 6-3 Win at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-3 in Overtime to the Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 Season Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Topped by Monsters, 6-5, in Season Opener Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-3 in Overtime to the Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 Season Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kubiak Scores Lone Goal In Season Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kinkaid Stops 42 Of 43 Shots Faced In Season Opening Win - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Open Season with Thrilling OT Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Adam Cracknell Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- TJ Tynan Named Captain of the Ontario Reign - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Announce Opening Night Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Staff Hires - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms and Flyers Announce Multiple Transactions - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview: October 14 vs. Tucson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Name Dylan McIlrath 45th Captain in Team History - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Announce 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Signs Milne to ATO - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Street Hockey Clinic with Community Partner USO San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Opening Night Roster and Sign a Pair of Blueliners - San Jose Barracuda
- Blackhawks Activate Dickinson, Assign Robinson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #1 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Three Players Headed to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Drop the Puck on New Season in Charlotte - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Trevor Carrick from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Open 2022-23 Season Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 14 vs. Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Open 2022-23 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild 2022-23 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.