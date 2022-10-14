Monsters End Exciting Opening Night with 6-5 Shootout Win

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 6-5 in overtime on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Kirill Marchenko notched a tally just 26 seconds into the first period off feeds from Brendan Gaunce and Jake Christiansen giving the Monsters an early lead, earning the honors of being the first American Hockey League player to score in the 2022-23 season. Syracuse's Gabriel Dumont responded with a marker at 3:27, but Carson Meyer regained the lead for Cleveland after a goal at 10:19 with helpers from Marchenko and Marcus Bjork. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored a goal at 18:34 assisted by Emil Bemstrom sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 3-1. The middle frame started with a goal from Syracuse's Simon Ryfors at 1:24, but Bjork followed with a tally at 4:38 assisted by Justin Richards and Fix-Wolansky. The Crunch drew within one after a power-play marker from Ryfors at 19:40 sending the Monsters into the final intermission ahead 4-3. The third period was filled with back-and-forth play beginning with Syracuse's Felix Robert converting on a power-play chance at 5:04 followed by a tally from Dillon Simpson at 8:28 off feeds from Billy Sweezey and Owen Sillinger. The Crunch tied the game forcing extra time after Gemel Smith scored a power-play goal at 16:27. Following a scoreless overtime, Cole Fonstad scored in the fourth round of the shootout securing the Monsters 6-5 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the victory while Syracuse's Max Legace made 33 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 15, for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 1 1 0 1 6

SYR 1 2 2 0 0 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 39 0/2 1/4 8 min / 4 inf

SYR 33 3/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Greaves W 28 5 2-4 1-0-0

SYR Lagace OT 33 5 3-4 0-0-1

Cleveland Record: 1-0-0-0, 2nd North Division

Syracuse Record: 0-0-0-1, 3rd North Division

