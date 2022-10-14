Rockford IceHogs Announce Opening Night Roster

October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season which includes 24 players: 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards: Carson Gicewicz, Garrett Mitchell, Evan Barratt, Bobby Lynch, Morgan Adams-Moisan, D.J. Busdeker, Michal Teply, Josiah Slavin, Lukas Reichel, David Gust, Cole Guttman, Brett Seney, Dylan Sikura, Luke Philp and Mike Hardman

Defensemen: Louis Crevier, Cliff Watson, Koletrane Wilson, Adam Clendening, Isaak Phillips, Nicolas Beaudin and Jakub Galvas

Goaltenders: Jaxson Stauber and Arvid Soderblom

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m.

Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

