Rockford IceHogs Announce Opening Night Roster
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season which includes 24 players: 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Forwards: Carson Gicewicz, Garrett Mitchell, Evan Barratt, Bobby Lynch, Morgan Adams-Moisan, D.J. Busdeker, Michal Teply, Josiah Slavin, Lukas Reichel, David Gust, Cole Guttman, Brett Seney, Dylan Sikura, Luke Philp and Mike Hardman
Defensemen: Louis Crevier, Cliff Watson, Koletrane Wilson, Adam Clendening, Isaak Phillips, Nicolas Beaudin and Jakub Galvas
Goaltenders: Jaxson Stauber and Arvid Soderblom
The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m.
Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!
The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.
