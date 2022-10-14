San Jose Barracuda Announce Staff Hires

October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced today that the organization has made multiple hires to its training staff and hockey operations department.

Eric Pinsky; Video Coach and Coordinator, Hockey Operations

Jake Reardon; Head Athletic Trainer

Emi Takahashi; Assistant Athletic Trainer

Rachel Llanes; Strength and Conditioning Coach

************

Pinsky, 25, a native of San Jose and a former San Jose Jr. Shark, has spent the last six years with the ECHL'sIdaho Steelheads in various capacities. Most recently he served as the team's video coach during all home games and was even on the bench for select home games as part of his graduate program at Boise State this past season.

Following his final year as a player with the Jr. Sharks 18U AAA, Pinsky would go on to play two games with the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in 2016-17 before playing four years of ACHA DII Hockey with the Broncos.

While at Boise State, Pinsky earned a master's degree in athletic leadership and a bachelor of arts with an emphasis in production. In his role with the Barracuda, he will work hand-in-hand with head coach John McCarthy and his staff, assisting in various capacities, including cutting game clips, assisting with practice and more. Additionally, he will book and organize all team travel and lodging while on the road.

************

Reardon, 27, a native of Scituate, MA just concluded his first season in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen and before that spent one year with the Northeast Generals of the NAHL. From 2018 to 2020, Reardon worked and earned a master's degree at Western Kentucky University, serving as an athletic trainer for several intercollegiate sports teams. In 2021, he assisted the New York Rangers during their training camp.

Reardon earned his bachelor's degree in athletic training from the University of New Hampshire, spending two and a half years as a student athletic trainer.

************

Takahashi, 32, returns to the Barracuda after serving as the team's intern athletic trainer during the 2016-17 season, the club's most successful year in franchise history. From 2019 to 2022, she worked at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, primarily assisting with the Women's Ice Hockey team, Lightweight Rowing team and Women's and Men's Squash teams.

Prior to her time with the Big Green, the native of Osaka, Japan worked for USA Hockey (U18 Woman's National Team, USA U18 Select Camp), Washington State University, the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the University of Washington Medical School and volunteered with the Japan Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball Team.

Takahashi has a bachelor of science in physical education, a master's of athletic training at Texas Tech, and a doctorate of athletic training from the University of Idaho.

************

Llanes, 31, is a native of San Jose and a graduate of Northeastern University, where she played NCAA DI hockey for four years. Following her collegiate career, she would go on to play nine seasons of pro between the Boston Pride (National Woman's Hockey League) and Kunlun Red Star/Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays (Canadian Woman's Hockey League and Russian Woman's Hockey League). She was the first player in history to win a championship in all three professional leagues. In 2022, Llanes represented China at the Olympic Games in Beijing and also served as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Her training background began in 2013, as she served as the strength and conditioning coach for Dan Boothby Performance Training, which works with various prep and collegiate programs in the Boston area, along with current NHL players and prospects. While still working for Dan Boothby Performance Training, Llanes assisted the Buckingham Browne & Nicholas Prep School hockey program. For the 2015-16 school year, she was a grad assistant strength and conditioning coach for Northeastern University Athletics, and from 2016-17, she was the head strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach for the New England Hockey Club (Junior Woman's Hockey League). From 2015-17, she was the head strength coach and on-ice development coach/evaluator for Massachusetts Hockey Development under the umbrella of the USA Hockey. Since 2014, she has also owned her own performance training company, Train Perform Repeat. She still manages and coaches Chinese National Team players who are based out of North America.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.