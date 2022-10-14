Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies return to action today to kick off the 2022-23 regular season. The Marlies open the season with a home-and-home series against the Rochester Americans. The first game will go Friday October 14th at 7:05pm in Rochester, followed by the Marlies first home game of the season on Saturday October 15th at 4:00pm at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Toronto Marlies were 4-2-0-0 against their North Division counterparts last season. However, in the last five years, both teams have a 8-6-1-1 record against each other.
The Marlies are coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish sixth in the North Division, missing out on the playoffs. The team finished the season with a 37-30-4-1 record. With a revamped roster that boasts a lot of depth, and new blood, building chemistry will be a key focus for the Marlies as the 2022-23 season gets underway and the team looks to find their groove. Some familiar faces in the lineup include forwards Joey Anderson, Joseph Blandisi, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Pavel Gogolev, Nick Robertson, Curtis Douglas, Bobby McMann, defencemen Filip Král and Mac Hollowell, and goaltenders Erik Källgren and Keith Petruzzelli. A welcome addition that signed with the team in the off-season is former Belleville Senators captain Logan Shaw.
Puck drops at 7:05 PM on AHLTV.
