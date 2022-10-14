Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester

October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies return to action today to kick off the 2022-23 regular season. The Marlies open the season with a home-and-home series against the Rochester Americans. The first game will go Friday October 14th at 7:05pm in Rochester, followed by the Marlies first home game of the season on Saturday October 15th at 4:00pm at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Toronto Marlies were 4-2-0-0 against their North Division counterparts last season. However, in the last five years, both teams have a 8-6-1-1 record against each other.

The Marlies are coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish sixth in the North Division, missing out on the playoffs. The team finished the season with a 37-30-4-1 record. With a revamped roster that boasts a lot of depth, and new blood, building chemistry will be a key focus for the Marlies as the 2022-23 season gets underway and the team looks to find their groove. Some familiar faces in the lineup include forwards Joey Anderson, Joseph Blandisi, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Pavel Gogolev, Nick Robertson, Curtis Douglas, Bobby McMann, defencemen Filip Král and Mac Hollowell, and goaltenders Erik Källgren and Keith Petruzzelli. A welcome addition that signed with the team in the off-season is former Belleville Senators captain Logan Shaw.

Puck drops at 7:05 PM on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.