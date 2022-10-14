Iowa Wild Signs Milne to ATO
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Michael Milne to an amateur try-out agreement (ATO).
Milne, 20 (9/21/02), was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (#89 overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Abbotsford, British Columbia native ranked second in the WHL in plus-minus (+56) with the Winnipeg Ice during the 2021-22 season. Milne finished second on Winnipeg in goals (38), T-2 in points (81), and T-3 in PPG (8) in 2021-22.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
