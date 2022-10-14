Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group

The Rockford IceHogs today announced their leadership group for the 2022-23 season. Forward Garrett Mitchell serves as team captain of the IceHogs for the third consecutive season and defenseman Adam Clendening and forwards Josiah Slavin and Dylan Sikura will serve as Alternate Captains.

Mitchell, 31, enters his fourth season with the IceHogs after joining the club during the 2019-20 season and his 13th professional campaign. The Regina, Saskatchewan, native has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 111 games in an IceHogs uniform and was named the 13th captain in team history ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Clendening, 29, returns to the IceHogs after skating with the team from 2012-15 and 2017-18 and ranks first all-time among defensemen and fourth overall with 148 points (26G, 122A) and second all-time in assists in 223 games played. He trails forward Brandon Pirri for most assists (135) and forwards Mark McNeill (157), Jeremy Morin (180), and Pirri (214) for most points.

Earning the IceHogs' Unsung Hero Award last season, Slavin proved to be one of the top two-way skaters for the club. Offensively, the Erie, Colorado, native racked up 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points. Defensively, he led the IceHogs with an impressive plus-minus rating of +18 and tied for first among AHL rookies with three shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points.

Sikura, 27, returns to the Blackhawks organization after being drafted by Chicago in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and playing for the Blackhawks and IceHogs from 2018-20. The Aurora, Ontario, native played in five games with the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded an assist. He also spent time with the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Avalanche, and shared sixth in the league with 73 points (33G, 40A) during the 2021-22 campaign.

