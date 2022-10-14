T-Birds Open 2022-23 Season Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds begin their Eastern Conference title defense on Saturday, October 15 as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop inside the MassMutual Center. All fans in attendance will receive a replica Eastern Conference Champions banner, commemorating the T-Birds' unforgettable 2021-22 season. Before the game, the team will unveil its banner in the rafters during a ceremony on the ice.

"We could not be more excited to welcome our fans back for what is bound to be another terrific season of Thunderbirds hockey," said team President Nathan Costa. "After a truly historic year both on and off the ice, we have been hard at work during this shortened offseason to ensure that we maintain the high standards our fans have come to expect from our organization, from the marquee game nights to the overall in-arena experience. Raising the Eastern Conference Championship banner will put a bow on a fantastic run and signify the start of another Calder Cup chase."

MGM Springfield Opening Weekend opens with a flourish at 4:00 p.m. at Court Square in downtown Springfield. As has become an annual tradition, the Thunderbirds will host the Community Bank N.A. Block Party, featuring a live musical performance by Fever, as well as food and drink refreshments with support from the Springfield Business Improvement District.

"On behalf of our entire team at MGM Springfield, we're thrilled to be back for another season as the Thunderbirds' Presenting Sponsor," said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President. "It's incredible to think that six years ago we almost lost professional hockey in Western Massachusetts and now, we are home to the 2022 AHL Team of the Year and Eastern Conference Champions! MGM is proud to have played a role in bringing this franchise to Springfield and proud of the impact the team has had and continues to have both on the ice and throughout the community. Here's to a great season ahead! Go T-Birds!"

Community Bank, N.A. at the Springfield, Mass. location released the following statement: "We're honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Springfield Thunderbirds Block Party. We are thrilled to support many local causes and organizations that are near and dear to us. Our partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds is one we're extremely proud of, and we wish them the best of luck this season!"

Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 16 as the T-Birds welcome the arch-rival Providence Bruins for the first matchup of the season between the clubs, with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m. on Kids Opening Day. Young fans in attendance will have a chance to enjoy balloon artists and face painting, among other activities throughout the day.

Children 12 and under interested in joining Boomer's Kids Club can be signed up by a parent or guardian. Boomer's Kids Club members get access to unique benefits, including a Boomer's Clubhouse Fan Pack, merchandise discounts, and exclusive events and activities.

The Thunderbirds have also announced that, for the month of October, the team has secured complimentary handicapped parking across from the MassMutual Center box office at the ProPark surface lot (East Court Lot - 22 Bruce Landon Way). If you require handicap-accessible parking, a limited number of spaces will be available in this lot. You will be required to show your hanging tag to gain access to the lot.

Should the East Court Lot reach full capacity by your time of arrival to a Thunderbirds game and you still require accessible parking, city street handicap spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the corner of Bruce Landon Way and Dwight Street, as well as on Court Street across from the MassMutual Center. For a visual representation, please refer to the map at the bottom of the page.

For those seeking general parking, there are also additional parking spots and garages within the City of Springfield Parking Authority (SPA). For a list of parking options within the SPA, click here. Free parking is available 24/7 at MGM Springfield (1 MGM Way), and on-street parking is free (where available) after 6 p.m. on weekdays and at all times on weekends.

In addition, please be aware of the new parking signage below:

Bruce Landon Way:

The 15-min limit zone outside the Thunderbirds office door has been changed to a Handicap Only Parking Zone. Only those with a valid handicap placard or state-issued handicap license plate will be permitted to park there.

The area outside the employee entrance between the two lamp posts will now be a 15-Min Limit/No Parking Zone. This area is for those needing to purchase/pick up tickets or to handle short business matters within the MassMutual Center.

Dwight Street:

The handicapped parking zone on Dwight Street has been extended to accommodate additional vehicles. Again, only those with valid handicap placards or state-issued handicap license plates will be permitted to park there.

The area just beyond the handicap area is a 30-Min Commercial Plate Only Loading Zone. Only state-issued commercial plated vehicles will be permitted to park there for loading and unloading. This includes tractor-trailers, school buses, motor coach buses, and state-issued commercial plated vehicles.

Please note that anyone parking a vehicle in these spaces or around the MMC that does not fall within these parameters is violating the city's parking ordinance and is subject to fines/penalties and towing at the vehicle owner's expense.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

