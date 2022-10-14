Moose Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's Opening Day Roster for the 2022-23 Regular Season.
The Moose also announced today forward Colin Bilek was assigned to the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions and forward Joseph Nardi was assigned to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The team also announced the signing of forward Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout.
The 2022-23 Opening Day Roster is comprised of 32 players including three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 20 forwards.
The Moose roster features 11 Winnipeg Jets draft picks including 2019 first round pick Ville Heinola, 2021 first round pick Chaz Lucius and 2022 first round pick Brad Lambert. The roster also features second round selections Jansen Harkins (2015), Simon Lundmark (2019) and Daniel Torgersson (2020).
Geographically, the Moose represent six countries including Canada (14), United States (8), Sweden (4), Czechia (1), Finland (4) and Germany (1).
The Moose open their 2022-23 schedule Saturday, Oct. 15 at Canada Life Centre against the Rockford IceHogs in the Home Opener presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 2 p.m. contest are available atMooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.
