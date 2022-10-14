Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced today the opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The opening night roster consists of two goaltenders, eight defensemen and 16 forwards.

The 2022-23 roster includes:

Goaltenders: Zane MacIntyre, Jesper Wallstedt

Defensemen: Ben Finkelstein, Joe Hicketts, Daemon Hunt, Simon Johansson, Brenden Miller, Matt Murphy, Ryan O'Rourke, Turner Ottenbreit

Forwards: Brandon Baddock, Adam Beckman Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Vladislav Firstov, Steven Fogarty, Damien Giroux, Sam Hentges, Tanner Kaspick, Michael Milne, Mike O'Leary, Nic Petan, Ty Ronning, Mason Shaw, Nick Swaney, Sammy Walker

The Wild open the season at home against the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa's opening night roster can be found here.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.