Three Players Headed to Toledo
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Goaltender Sebastian Cossa with the Grand Rapids Griffins
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Grand Rapids Griffins assigned forwards Trenton Bliss and Kirill Tyutyayev to the Walleye.
The Griffins will kick off the 2022-23 AHL season tonight against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids and San Diego will finish the weekend series tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in West Michigan.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Sebastian Cossa with the Grand Rapids Griffins
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
