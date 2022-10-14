Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, proud members of the American Hockey League, announced today their leadership group for the 2022-23 season. Forward Jonny Brodzinski will serve as captain of the Wolf Pack for the second consecutive season, while forwards Tanner Fritz and Turner Elson will serve as Alternate Captains.

Brodzinski was named the 14th captain in Wolf Pack history on October 21st, 2021. In 36 games with the club during the 2021-22 season, Brodzinski scored 39 points (18 g, 21 a) and set a franchise record for consecutive games with a goal with nine. He also skated in 22 NHL games with the New York Rangers, scoring a goal and an assist.

The veteran of 250 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Ontario Reign has scored 194 points (94 g, 100 a) during his time in the AHL.

Fritz joined the Wolf Pack on September 15th, 2021, after spending the first six years of his career in the New York Islanders organization. In his first season with the Wolf Pack, Fritz appeared in 62 games and scored 36 points (13 g, 23 a). He previously wore an "A" with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers during the 2020-21 season.

The veteran of 260 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Sound Tigers has scored 171 points (59 g, 112 a) during his time in the AHL.

Elson inked a two-year contract with the New York Rangers on July 14th, 2022. He spent the last five seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he scored a career-high 45 points (21 g, 24 a) a season ago in 73 games. Elson also skated in two games with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings during the 2021-22 season.

Elson wore the "A" for the Griffins in each of the last five seasons, an honor he also previously held with the Stockton Heat for one season (2015-16). The veteran of 469 career AHL games with the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, Stockton Heat, San Antonio Rampage, and Griffins has scored 210 points (95 g, 115 a) during his time in the AHL.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season this Friday night when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

