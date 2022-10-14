Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, proud members of the American Hockey League, announced today their leadership group for the 2022-23 season. Forward Jonny Brodzinski will serve as captain of the Wolf Pack for the second consecutive season, while forwards Tanner Fritz and Turner Elson will serve as Alternate Captains.
Brodzinski was named the 14th captain in Wolf Pack history on October 21st, 2021. In 36 games with the club during the 2021-22 season, Brodzinski scored 39 points (18 g, 21 a) and set a franchise record for consecutive games with a goal with nine. He also skated in 22 NHL games with the New York Rangers, scoring a goal and an assist.
The veteran of 250 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Ontario Reign has scored 194 points (94 g, 100 a) during his time in the AHL.
Fritz joined the Wolf Pack on September 15th, 2021, after spending the first six years of his career in the New York Islanders organization. In his first season with the Wolf Pack, Fritz appeared in 62 games and scored 36 points (13 g, 23 a). He previously wore an "A" with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers during the 2020-21 season.
The veteran of 260 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Sound Tigers has scored 171 points (59 g, 112 a) during his time in the AHL.
Elson inked a two-year contract with the New York Rangers on July 14th, 2022. He spent the last five seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he scored a career-high 45 points (21 g, 24 a) a season ago in 73 games. Elson also skated in two games with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings during the 2021-22 season.
Elson wore the "A" for the Griffins in each of the last five seasons, an honor he also previously held with the Stockton Heat for one season (2015-16). The veteran of 469 career AHL games with the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, Stockton Heat, San Antonio Rampage, and Griffins has scored 210 points (95 g, 115 a) during his time in the AHL.
The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season this Friday night when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.
To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and to purchase single-game tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022
- Series Preview: October 14 vs. Tucson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Name Dylan McIlrath 45th Captain in Team History - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Announce 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Signs Milne to ATO - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Leadership Group - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Street Hockey Clinic with Community Partner USO San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Opening Night Roster and Sign a Pair of Blueliners - San Jose Barracuda
- Blackhawks Activate Dickinson, Assign Robinson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #1 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Three Players Headed to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Drop the Puck on New Season in Charlotte - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Trevor Carrick from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Open 2022-23 Season Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 14 vs. Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Open 2022-23 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild 2022-23 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.