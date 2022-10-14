Wolves Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

The 2022 Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves have announced their 28-man roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

The roster includes 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (17): Jack Drury, Ryan Dzingel, Noel Gunler, Joseph LaBate, Ivan Lodnia, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos, Josh Melnick, Alexander Pashin, Lane Pederson, Brendan Perlini, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Malte Stromwall, Nathan Sucese, Ryan Suzuki, Tuukka Tieksola.

Defensemen (9): Adrien Beraldo, David Farrance, Cavan Fitzgerald, Jason Garrison, Anttoni Honka, William Lagesson, Max Lajoie, Griffin Mendel, Ronan Seeley.

Goaltenders (2): Pyotr Kochetkov, Zachary Sawchenko.

The Wolves' 29th season opener will feature the raising of the 2022 Calder Cup championship banner prior to puck drop against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Allstate Arena. It will also be Adopt-A-Dog Night. The game will be broadcast on My50 Chicago (WPWR-TV) and AHLTV.

Other October home game events include: $3 Beer Night (Oct. 21 vs. Manitoba), School Day Game (Oct. 25 vs. Texas) and Howl-O-Ween (Oct. 29 vs. Milwaukee).

