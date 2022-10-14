Canucks Announce 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tonight's season opener at Ontario. The 25-man roster includes fourteen (14) forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders.

Seventeen (17) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks for a second campaign, having all played at least one game during the 2021-22 inaugural season. Forwards Arshdeep Bains, Marc Gatcomb, Linus Karlsson and Michael Regush, as well as defenceman Quinn Schmiemann represent the five rookies to have made the team out of training camp.

Of the 25 players who make up the team's roster, nine originally joined the organization via AHL free agency, seven were selected by Vancouver via the NHL Entry Draft, six were signed via NHL free agency, two were acquired by Vancouver via trade and one was originally acquired by Utica via AHL trade.

The roster also features at least one player from six different nationalities (Canada, United States, Japan, Sweden, Latvia and Belarus), including four players native to British Columbia.

Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

Goaltenders (3)

Collin Delia, 28 years-old, 6-2/208 lbs., Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Michael DiPietro, 23 years-old, 6-0/211 lbs., Hometown: Amherstburg, Ontario

Artūrs Šilovs, 21 years-old, 6-4/217 lbs., Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Defencemen (8)

Guillaume Brisebois, 25 years-old, 6-3/189 lbs., Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Noah Juulsen, 25 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs., Hometown: Abbotsford, British Columbia

Wyatt Kalynuk, 25 years-old, 6-1/180 lbs., Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

Alex Kannok Leipert, 22 years-old, 6-0/200 lbs., Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Brady Keeper, 26 years-old, 6-2/197 lbs., Hometown: Cross Lake, Manitoba

Quinn Schmiemann, 21 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs., Hometown: Sundre, Alberta

Christian Wolanin, 27 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs., Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Jett Woo, 22 years-old, 6-0/199 lbs., Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Forwards (14)

Matt Alfaro, 26 years-old, 6-2/200 lbs., Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Vincent Arseneau, 30 years-old, 6-2/220 lbs., Hometown: Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec

Arshdeep Bains, 21 years-old, 6-0/184 lbs., Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia

Justin Dowling, 32 years-old, 5-10/180 lbs., Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta

Carson Focht, 22 years-old, 6-0/175 lbs., Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Marc Gatcomb, 23 years-old, 6-2/194 lbs., Hometown: Woburn, Massachusetts

Yushiroh Hirano, 27 years-old, 6-0/216 lbs., Hometown: Hokkaido, Japan

Linus Karlsson, 22 years-old, 6-1/178 lbs., Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden

Danila Klimovich, 19 years-old, 6-1/208 lbs., Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus

Will Lockwood, 24 years-old, 5-11/186 lbs., Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Tristen Nielsen, 22 years-old, 5-10/185 lbs., Hometown: Fort St. John, British Columbia

Michael Regush, 24 years-old, 6-1/211 lbs., Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia

John Stevens, 28 years-old, 6-3/204 lbs., Hometown: Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Chase Wouters, 22 years-old, 6-0/186 lbs., Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta

