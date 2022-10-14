Canucks Announce 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2022-23 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tonight's season opener at Ontario. The 25-man roster includes fourteen (14) forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders.
Seventeen (17) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks for a second campaign, having all played at least one game during the 2021-22 inaugural season. Forwards Arshdeep Bains, Marc Gatcomb, Linus Karlsson and Michael Regush, as well as defenceman Quinn Schmiemann represent the five rookies to have made the team out of training camp.
Of the 25 players who make up the team's roster, nine originally joined the organization via AHL free agency, seven were selected by Vancouver via the NHL Entry Draft, six were signed via NHL free agency, two were acquired by Vancouver via trade and one was originally acquired by Utica via AHL trade.
The roster also features at least one player from six different nationalities (Canada, United States, Japan, Sweden, Latvia and Belarus), including four players native to British Columbia.
Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Goaltenders (3)
Collin Delia, 28 years-old, 6-2/208 lbs., Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Michael DiPietro, 23 years-old, 6-0/211 lbs., Hometown: Amherstburg, Ontario
Artūrs Šilovs, 21 years-old, 6-4/217 lbs., Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Defencemen (8)
Guillaume Brisebois, 25 years-old, 6-3/189 lbs., Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
Noah Juulsen, 25 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs., Hometown: Abbotsford, British Columbia
Wyatt Kalynuk, 25 years-old, 6-1/180 lbs., Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba
Alex Kannok Leipert, 22 years-old, 6-0/200 lbs., Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Brady Keeper, 26 years-old, 6-2/197 lbs., Hometown: Cross Lake, Manitoba
Quinn Schmiemann, 21 years-old, 6-2/201 lbs., Hometown: Sundre, Alberta
Christian Wolanin, 27 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs., Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Jett Woo, 22 years-old, 6-0/199 lbs., Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Forwards (14)
Matt Alfaro, 26 years-old, 6-2/200 lbs., Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Vincent Arseneau, 30 years-old, 6-2/220 lbs., Hometown: Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec
Arshdeep Bains, 21 years-old, 6-0/184 lbs., Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia
Justin Dowling, 32 years-old, 5-10/180 lbs., Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta
Carson Focht, 22 years-old, 6-0/175 lbs., Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Marc Gatcomb, 23 years-old, 6-2/194 lbs., Hometown: Woburn, Massachusetts
Yushiroh Hirano, 27 years-old, 6-0/216 lbs., Hometown: Hokkaido, Japan
Linus Karlsson, 22 years-old, 6-1/178 lbs., Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden
Danila Klimovich, 19 years-old, 6-1/208 lbs., Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus
Will Lockwood, 24 years-old, 5-11/186 lbs., Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Tristen Nielsen, 22 years-old, 5-10/185 lbs., Hometown: Fort St. John, British Columbia
Michael Regush, 24 years-old, 6-1/211 lbs., Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia
John Stevens, 28 years-old, 6-3/204 lbs., Hometown: Sea Isle City, New Jersey
Chase Wouters, 22 years-old, 6-0/186 lbs., Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta
