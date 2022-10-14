Phantoms and Flyers Announce Multiple Transactions

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the following transactions from Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Forward Jackson Cates has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman Ronnie Attard has been loaned by the Flyers to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Forward Hayden Hodgson has been placed on waivers by the Flyers for the purpose of loaning him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Forward Linus Sandin has cleared unconditional waivers and has returned to Sweden for personal reasons

Forward Charlie Gerard has been recalled by the Phantoms from the ECHL Reading Royals

Goalie Nolan Maier has been loaned by the Phantoms to the Reading Royals

Cates, 25, returns to the Flyers to join his brother, Noah Cates. The lefty shooting center from Stillwater, MN played 37 games with the Phantoms last year scoring 2-8-10 before his season was cut short with an injury on March 5, 2022 against Charlotte. He also played in 11 games with the Flyers last season scoring his first career NHL goal at Montreal in December. The Minnesota-Duluth product is entering his second full season of professional hockey.

Attard, 23, is a 6'4" right-handed shooting defenseman from White Lake, MI. The Round 3 selection of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft joined the Flyers late last season playing in 15 games scoring 2-2-4 following three seasons at Western Michigan University. Attard has yet to play for the Phantoms.

Hodgson, 26, is a 6'2" tall right-handed shooting right wing from Windsor, ONT. After thriving with the Phantoms throughout the season, Hodgson earned an NHL contract with the Flyers in March and subsequently made his NHL debut in St.Louis where he scored his first career NHL goal. With the Phantoms, Hodgson played in 46 games last season finishing second on the team with 19 goals while also contributing 12 assists for 31 points. It was Hodgson's first season in the AHL since he was a rookie with the Cleveland Monsters in 2017-18.

Sandin, 26, played in 62 games with the Phantoms over the past two seasons scoring 14-16-30. He made his NHL debut on January 25, 2022 at the New York Islanders.

Gerard, 26, is a right-handed shooting forward from Rocky River, Ohio. The Minnesota State-Mankato product is entering his third season of professional hockey. Last year with the Phantoms, Gerard scored 6-6-12 in 55 games after having begun the season with the Reading royals where he scored 2-2-4 in eight games.

Maier, 21, is entering his rookie professional season. He appeared in one preseason game with the Phantoms and also played in the Rookie Series at PPL Center. He is the all-time wins leader in Western Hockey League history racking up 122 victories between the pipes with the Saskatoon Blades.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms begin the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. traveling to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms are also on the road on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Hershey Bears.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

