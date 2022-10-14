San Jose Barracuda Announce Opening Night Roster and Sign a Pair of Blueliners
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team's 2022-23 opening night roster. In addition, the Barracuda have signed defensemen Patrick Sieloff and Billy Constantinou for the 2022-23 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Sieloff, 28, spent last season in Germany, skating in 42 games with Kolner Hale of Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), notching a goal and nine assists, along with 53 penalty minutes. The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan has skated in 325 AHL games in his career between the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, Stockton Heat, Belleville Senators, San Diego Gulls, Syracuse Crunch, and Hartford Wolfpack, collecting 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists), and 473 penalty minutes.
The six-foot-one, 205-pound, left-shot defenseman, was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2012 NHL Draft (Round 2, 42nd Overall). In his career, he has skated in two NHL games with the Flames and Ottawa Senators, scoring in each contest.
Constantinou, 21, is in his second season of pro after three years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Niagara IceDogs, Kingston Frontenacs, and Soo Greyhounds. A year ago, he skated in one AHL game with the Chicago Wolves. In addition, he appeared in 63 games in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders, Atlanta Gladiators, and Wichita Thunder, racking up 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists), and 44 penalty minutes.
The six-foot, 185-pound, right-shot defender is a native of Scarborough, Ontario.
