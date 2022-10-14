TJ Tynan Named Captain of the Ontario Reign

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today that forward TJ Tynan has been named the third team captain in AHL-Reign history.

Tynan, 30, signed a two-year agreement with the LA Kings in June after a historic season in which he became just the fifth player in AHL history to win back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards and the first to do so since Paul Gardner in 1985-86. In 62 games for the Reign during 2021-22, Tynan registered 98 points (14-84=98) and posted an average of 1.58 points-per-game, which is the highest of any skater over a full AHL season in the last 15 seasons. His 84 assists also tied for third-most in a single AHL season.

Since making his professional debut in 2013-14, Tynan has been the AHL's leading scorer after amassing 446 points (85-361=446) in 498 AHL games with the Reign, Colorado Eagles, Chicago Wolves, Cleveland/Lake Erie Monsters, and Springfield Falcons. He has led the AHL in assists twice after compiling 84 assists this year and a league-leading 59 assists in 2018-19. The three-time AHL All-Star won a Calder Cup with the Monsters in 2016, contributing six points (1-5=6) in 17 games during the team's playoff run.

Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (66th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Tynan has also totaled 21 career NHL contests with the Kings, Colorado Avalanche and Blue Jackets.

Tynan takes over the captaincy from Brett Sutter, who held it for five seasons since 2017 and departed in August to join the Calgary Wranglers. The first captain in AHL-Reign history was forward Vincent LoVerde.

