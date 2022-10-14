Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda
October 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (0-0-0-0; 0 pts.) vs. San Jose Barracuda (0-0-0-0; 0 pts.)
GAME NOTES
Iowa battles San Jose in their first matchup of the 2022-23 season Friday at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. The Wild are 3-3-1-1 all-time versus the Barracuda with a 2-1-0-1 record at home. Tim Army enters his fifth season as head coach of the Iowa Wild, who will look to challenge for a top spot in the Central Division.
DOUBLE DIGITS
Tonight's contest marks the beginning of the 10th season for the Iowa Wild. The first game in franchise history came on Oct. 12, 2013 at Wells Fargo Arena versus the Oklahoma City Barons. Brett Bulmer scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory while Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in the shutout.
NOTABLE ADDITIONS
Nic Petan and Steven Fogarty lend Iowa 697 games of combined experience at center
Sammy Walker joined the Wild organization after a standout career at Minnesota
Ben Finkelstein and Simon Johansson provide Iowa with right-handed options on defense
Highly touted goaltending prospect Jesper Wallstedt will draw international attention
FREQUENT FLIERS
This weekend's visit is San Jose's only trip to Iowa this season
The Wild visit the Barracuda on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30
Iowa holds a 3-3-1-1 all-time record versus San Jose
The two teams are separated by a 25 hour, 1,828 mile drive consisting of three time zones
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
