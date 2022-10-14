Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda

Iowa Wild (0-0-0-0; 0 pts.) vs. San Jose Barracuda (0-0-0-0; 0 pts.)

GAME NOTES

Iowa battles San Jose in their first matchup of the 2022-23 season Friday at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. The Wild are 3-3-1-1 all-time versus the Barracuda with a 2-1-0-1 record at home. Tim Army enters his fifth season as head coach of the Iowa Wild, who will look to challenge for a top spot in the Central Division.

DOUBLE DIGITS

Tonight's contest marks the beginning of the 10th season for the Iowa Wild. The first game in franchise history came on Oct. 12, 2013 at Wells Fargo Arena versus the Oklahoma City Barons. Brett Bulmer scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory while Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in the shutout.

NOTABLE ADDITIONS

Nic Petan and Steven Fogarty lend Iowa 697 games of combined experience at center

Sammy Walker joined the Wild organization after a standout career at Minnesota

Ben Finkelstein and Simon Johansson provide Iowa with right-handed options on defense

Highly touted goaltending prospect Jesper Wallstedt will draw international attention

FREQUENT FLIERS

This weekend's visit is San Jose's only trip to Iowa this season

The Wild visit the Barracuda on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30

Iowa holds a 3-3-1-1 all-time record versus San Jose

The two teams are separated by a 25 hour, 1,828 mile drive consisting of three time zones

