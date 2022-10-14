Rockford IceHogs Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule

The Rockford IceHogs today announced the full broadcast schedule for the Rockford IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank for the 2022-23 season.

23 WIFR and the IceHogs will showcase the future of the Chicago Blackhawks on WIFR's 23.3 Circle TV for every home game at BMO Harris Bank Center and select away games this season!

Each televised broadcast for the 2022-23 season will be available locally in the Stateline community on WIFR's 23.3 Circle TV and features the return of IceHogs Warm Up, the 30-minute pregame show and both the radio and television broadcasts will join the live IceHogs Pregame Show for the latest game information and news. The Circle Network can also be seen on Comcast 434 in the Rockford area, Comcast 356 in Rochelle, channel 102 on MediaCom and channel 194 on Charter Spectrum (Illinois only).

Fans can watch all the action of every IceHogs game on AHLTV! AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

The IceHogs and Mid-West Family will also stream the audio broadcast of every IceHogs game for free on all of Mid-West Family's online stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull,andRockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture. Live audio broadcasts and on-demand audio streams for every game will also once again be available at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app.

Broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski is behind the microphone for his fifth full season with the IceHogs and takes fans inside the locker room with the latest news and updates during the IceHogs Pregame Show and IceHogs Warmup, captures all the exciting play-by-play action, and breaks down the highlights on the IceHogs Postgame Show for every game.

2022-23 IceHogs 23.3 Circle TV Broadcast Schedule

(schedule subject to change, all times Central)

Sat., Oct. 15 at Manitoba 2 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 at Manitoba 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 23 vs. Manitoba 4 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 29 vs. Belleville 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee 10:30 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa 4 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 12 at Texas 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 13 at Texas 5 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 16 at Grand Rapids 10 a.m.

Fri., Nov 18 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 23 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 16 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 17 vs. Hartford 7 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 20 at Texas 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 21 at Texas 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago 4 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 3 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa 6 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa 3 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 20 vs. Springfield 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 31 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 17 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa 3 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 10 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 17 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 18 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 22 at Manitoba 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 24 at Manitoba 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 31 vs. Laval 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 4 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 14 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

