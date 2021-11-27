Tim Army Earns 100th Win as Wild Head Coach as Iowa Defeats Henderson, 2-1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Iowa Wild (9-4-1-0; 19 pts.) defeated the Henderson Silver Knights (7-6-1-1; 16 pts.) by a score of 2-1. The victory gave Iowa Head Coach Tim Army his 100th win as the Head Coach of the Iowa Wild. Iowa goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced in the victory and has now allowed just one goal in his last three starts.

Henderson forward Ben Jones pulled the puck through his own legs in between the faceoff circles in the Wild end and scored the game's first goal on a wrist shot at 18:44 of the first period. Jones' goal gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead.

At the conclusion of the first period, the Wild trailed the Silver Knights 1-0 and Henderson held a 9-8 edge in shots.

On the power play, Wild forward Matt Boldy fired a point shot that ricocheted off the pads of Henderson goaltender Logan Thompson (27 saves) onto the backhand of Iowa forward Mason Shaw, who shoveled the puck by Thompson to tie the score 1-1 at 6:49 of the second period. Boldy and Wild forward Marco Rossi were credited with assists on the play.

Later in the second, a Boldy shot from the right faceoff dot on the power play took an awkward bounce off a stanchion behind Thompson, recoiled just in front of the right post and was backhanded in by Iowa forward Will Bitten to give the Wild a 2-1 lead at 18:44 of the second period. Boldy recorded his second assist of the game on the play as Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts also assisted on the goal.

At the end of two periods of play, the Wild led 2-1 on the scoreboard and also held a 25-15 lead in shots. Shots in the second period were 17-6 in favor of Iowa.

With time winding down and the Wild down a man due to a delay of game penalty, the Silver Knights pulled Thompson for the extra attacker at 17:20 of the third period. Despite a full two minutes with a two-man advantage, Henderson could not tie the game and the Wild won 2-1.

Henderson outshot Iowa 10-4 in the third stanza, but Iowa led 29-25 in total shots at the conclusion of the game. The Wild scored both of their goals on the power play, going two-for-four with the man advantage in the game. The Silver Knights were unable to capitalize on any of their four power play opportunities.

The Wild play Henderson once more on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Faceoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

