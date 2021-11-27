Bears vs. Phantoms Games on November 28 and December 1 Postponded

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that a pair of games will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears.

Hershey's home game on Sunday, Nov. 28 versus Lehigh Valley has been postponed. A make-up date is yet to be determined. Fans who purchased tickets are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled. Fans who have further questions may contact the GIANT Center Box Office at hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com.

Additionally, Hershey's road game at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 1 has been postponed. A make-up date will be announced at a later time.

This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.

