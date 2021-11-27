American Hockey League Postpones Hershey Bears Games Through Wednesday

November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears, their games Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Game #259) and Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #266) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

