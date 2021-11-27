Monsters Keep Point Streak Alive in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 9-3-2-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Dillon Simpson notched his first goal of the year on the power play at 18:13 of the opening period with assists from Adam Helewka and Liam Foudy giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. The Marlies scored two quick goals to start the middle frame beginning with Josh Ho-Sang's man-advantage tally at 2:39 and a marker from Ryan Chyzowski at 3:02. Kevin Stenlund added a second power-play tally for Cleveland at 10:24 off feeds from Helewka and Josh Dunne, but Toronto's Seymon Der-Arguchintsev notched a marker at 15:34 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes. Helewka scored the lone goal of the final period at 17:19 with assists from Tyler Angle and Brendan Gaunce forcing overtime, but Toronto's Alex Steeves grabbed the game-winning tally at 4:27 of the extra frame pushing the final score to 4-3.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves in defeat while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli made 30 saves for the victory.
The Monsters return home to host the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, December 3, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 1 0 - 3
TOR 0 3 0 1 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 2/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
TOR 31 1/4 3/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube OT 27 4 3-1-3
TOR Petruzzelli W 30 3 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 9-3-2-3, 2nd North Division
Toronto Record: 9-5-1-1, 4th North Division
