Crunch Surpassed by Amerks, 4-2
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were surpassed by the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss puts the Crunch at 6-8-2-1 on the season and 0-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.
Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 26-of-29 shots in net, while Michael Houser recorded the win with 23 saves for the Amerks. It was a night of power-play goals with Syracuse converting on 2-of-4 opportunities and Rochester going 3-for-5.
The Amerks were first to score with a power-play goal at the 11:45 mark of the first period. Michael Mersch was down low to tip in Mark Jankowski's shot from the right circle. Rochester doubled their lead with another goal on the man-advantage 4:45 into the second frame. Oskari Laaksonen passed the puck down to Jack Quinn along the goal line. He quickly centered it for Sean Malone to send in.
The Crunch scored a power-play goal of their own at 7:43 to pull back within one. Houser stopped Cole Koepke's shot, but the puck trickled through and stopped in the crease behind him for Gabriel Dumont to poke across the goal line.
The Rochester power-play converted again 13 minutes into in the second period to regain a two-goal lead. Quinn centered the puck into the slot where it ricocheted off a skate and towards the net for him to jam past Miftakhov.
Syracuse potted their second power-play marker 2:15 into the third when Simon Ryfors found the back of the net from the left circle.
Mark Jankowski hit the empty net in the final minutes to secure the win for the Amerks.
The Crunch and Amerks are back at it on Wednesday in Rochester.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont is on a three-game goal scoring streak and has five points in that span.
