Silver Knights Defeated, 2-1, by Wild
November 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver returned home today to Orleans Arena to take on the Iowa Wild, but were defeated, 2-1, when the Wild earned a late second period goal.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Ben Jones opened up scoring late into the first period, giving HSK the early lead. The Wild's Mason Shaw tied up the contest 6:50 into the second period. Will Bitten gave the Wild their first lead at the end of the second period. The game remained scoreless for the rest of regulation. Logan Thompson blocked 27 out of 29 shots on goal tonight.
LOOKING AHEAD
Henderson and Iowa meet again tomorrow, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) and on AHLtv, or listen in on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2021
- Comets Goaltender Schmid's First Shutout Lifts Team to Victory - Utica Comets
- Eagles Reassign Burzan, Bradley to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Utilize Big Second Period to Blast Stockton, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Clipped by Eagles Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Moose Rebound by Topping Stars 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Keep Point Streak Alive in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Combine with Several Partners to Present Army Vet with Restored Car - Charlotte Checkers
- Tim Army Earns 100th Win as Wild Head Coach as Iowa Defeats Henderson, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Damiani Scores Late But Stars Fall 4-1 in Winnipeg - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Defeated, 2-1, by Wild - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Exact Payback on Wolf Pack with 4-2 Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack See Point Streak Snapped at the Hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Recall Riley Sheahan - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Announce Tickets on Sale for Second Half of 2021-22 Season - Providence Bruins
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Ducks Reassign Groulx and Lettieri to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders and Phantoms Square off at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- 5 Things: Heat at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Host Monsters in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Look for Weekend Sweep Saturday at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look for Third Straight Victory over Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #14: Abbotsford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Illinois Rivalry Ramps up as IceHogs and Wolves Clash Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Score Four Unanswered Goals, Take Down Canucks In First-Ever Matchup - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Complete Sweep of San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Nipped by Heat, 3-2 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeated, 2-1, by Wild
- Series Preview vs. Iowa: November 27 & 28
- The Road Ahead: November 22
- Henderson Falls to Eagles, 2-1
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 3-2