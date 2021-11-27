Silver Knights Defeated, 2-1, by Wild

The Henderson Silver returned home today to Orleans Arena to take on the Iowa Wild, but were defeated, 2-1, when the Wild earned a late second period goal.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Ben Jones opened up scoring late into the first period, giving HSK the early lead. The Wild's Mason Shaw tied up the contest 6:50 into the second period. Will Bitten gave the Wild their first lead at the end of the second period. The game remained scoreless for the rest of regulation. Logan Thompson blocked 27 out of 29 shots on goal tonight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Henderson and Iowa meet again tomorrow, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) and on AHLtv, or listen in on 1230 The Game.

